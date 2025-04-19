MUMBAI: They’ve caught countless ailments over the years, but this time, 72 doctors missed the one diagnosis they never expected: fraud. The doctors were collectively cheated of ₹2 crore by a man posing as a tour operator, who promised them an idyllic vacation in Baku in Azerbaijan. 72 doctors duped of ₹ 2 cr by ‘tour operator’

Police said that Sharad Hegde, the alleged tour operator, met the doctors at a five-star hotel in Powai, during a conference of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) in November 2024. “Through the society, the doctors keep themselves updated on medical practices, engage in social work, and arrange personal and family trips,” said a police officer from Dadar police station.

The conference, organised by FOGSI, was attended by around 200 doctors from all over the country. On the last day, November 17, Hegde attended the meet, saying he was the founder of IRIS Global Media. He posed as an event manager, saying he also arranged group trips in foreign countries.

To win the doctors’ confidence, Hegde showed them photographs of foreign trips he had allegedly arranged in the past, and they fell for his pitch. Some of them suggested Baku in Azerbaijan as their ideal destination.

Soon, a WhatsApp group was set up to rally the doctors and discuss travel plans. A total of 88 doctors joined and Hegde promised to present a final itinerary in a week. On November 21, Hegde told them the trip would cost each one ₹1.5 lakh, including visa charges, travel expenses, and board and lodging.

In no time, 72 doctors signed up for the trip and were asked to make the payment by April 7, 2025. The supposed trip was planned for May 18 to 24, said the police officer. The to-be vacationers transferred the fee into a bank account in the name of Hegde’s company – a total of ₹2.14 crore. He even gave them receipts!

Then things began to unravel. “On April 7, Hegde claimed on the WhatsApp group that some of the doctors had transferred the money late and he would return the sum,” said the police officer. It was a confidence-building trick often used by scamsters.

When the doctors started demanding their money back, Hedge returned ₹13.10 lakh to some of them. Despite dogged follow-ups and repeated reminders, the remaining ₹2 crore was never returned. When all they got were excuses, the doctors realised they had been scammed, said the police officer.

Police have registered an offence under 318 (3) for cheating and 316 (2) for criminal breach of trust of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Hegde. They are investigating details of the scam and, as of now, have not arrested Hegde.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint of Dr Rohan Palshetkar, 36, a resident of Prabhadevi,”said a police officer. Dr Palshetkar is a gynaecologist who practices at the D Y Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai, the officer added.