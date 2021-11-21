73-yr-old Dahisar resident who attempted suicide saved by neighbours, police

Alert neighbours and quick action by a Nirbhaya Pathak team of Dahisar police helped save a senior citizen who had attempted suicide on Saturday.

According to the Dahisar police, on Saturday, at about 5 pm they received a distress call from residents of Shailendra Nagar that a 73-year-old woman had locked herself in her house and had threatened to consume poison.

Within four minutes the officers of the Nirbhaya Pathak who were patrolling the area, reached Shailendra Nagar and rang the bell of the septuagenarian’s house. However, when she did not answer the door, the officials broke it open to find Kundan Ravindra Vaigan on the floor with froth coming out of her mouth.

The officials rushed Vaigan to the Navneet Hospital in Dahisar.

On questioning, the neighbours of the woman revealed that Vaigan stayed alone and had recently lost her only daughter to Cancer. “The neighbours said that Vaigan was depressed since then,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

On Saturday, Vaigan had been talking to the neighbours of ending her life and had also shown them the bottle of poison that she had kept at her house.

The police officers said that at first the neighbours assumed that she was depressed and was just venting it out and was threatening to attempt suicide. However, when she showed them the bottle of poison and rushed to her apartment locking herself inside, the neighbours panicked and called the police control room.

“The woman is alive and has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment,” added the officer.