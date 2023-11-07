77-year-old dies after diving into shallow pool

MUMBAI: A Borivali resident, who had gone to a water park in Virar on Sunday, died after his head hit the bottom of a shallow pool while he was attempting to dive. Anant Ramchandra Borade,

According to Vitthal Chaughule, senior police inspector, Arnala police station, the elderly identified as Anant Ramchandra Borade, 77, had gone to the Vaity Aqua Krishi Paryatan resort near Arnala beach in Virar West along with nine of his friends for a one-day picnic.

The resort, which has water games and slides built in shallow pools charges ₹700 per adult where families can spend a day-long picnic.

Chaughule said that at around 3.30pm, Borade, was in a three feet shallow pool while he attempted a head dive. During the attempt, Borade hit his head on the bottom of the pool and sank as he fell unconscious letting water enter his body through his mouth and nose. As his friends noticed Borade lying motionless in the water, they removed him from the pool.

The lifeguards at the resort tried to revive Borade but they could not. Borade’s friends then rushed him to the Sanjeevani Hospital in the Chandansar area in Virar East where he was declared dead on arrival.

“Borade was suffering from heart disease as we have found medicines in his bag which had carried to the water park,” said Chaughule. The police registered an ADR and informed his daughter Bhagyashree Munish, who is a teacher in Kolhapur.

Munish told the police that she suspects foul play, as the resort staff refused to provide her with the CCTV footage of the incident. “We are investigating the case, however since the cause of death according to the postmortem report is due to drowning, we have registered an ADR,” said Chaughule. Tarun Vaity, the owner of the water park was unavailable for comment when contacted.

