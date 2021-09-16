8 Maharashtra districts continue to report higher positivity rate than state

Amid the fear of a third Covid-19 wave in the backdrop of the ongoing Ganesh festival, Mumbai reported 515 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday. The city’s case tally now stands at 736,282, while the death toll is 16,037. The daily test positivity rate is 1.72%. Earlier on September 8, the city had reported above 500 cases, but the positivity rate was lower, at around 1.09%.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,783 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths caused by the infection. The state’s Covid case tally now is 6,507,930. There are currently 49,034 active Covid-19 patients across the state and with 13,258 active patients, Pune has the maximum of these followed by Thane, which has 7,249 active patients and Ahmednagar with 6,586.

The death toll in state has now reached 138,277 with Pune again leading with 19,361 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,037 deaths and Thane with 11,334.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a cause of concern for Maharashtra as eight of its districts reported a weekly positivity rate greater than the state average. Maharashtra has an average weekly positivity rate of 2.63%, while Pune and Ahmednagar have more than 5% weekly positivity rate. Sangli (3.88%) Nashik (3.76%), Satara (3.56%), Osmanabad (3.24%), Palghar (3.13%) and Sindhudurg (3.24%) are other districts with higher test positivity rates.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “In Pune, climatic conditions are responsible for a surge in cases. In Ahmednagar, we are witnessing cases coming from rural parts.” He cautioned that there was a likelihood of a surge due to the ongoing Ganesh festival.

In addition to positivity rates, in eight districts of Maharashtra, Covid-19 growth rate is higher than the state average of 0.05%. These include Ahmednagar (0.23%),Satara (0.12%), Solapur (0.12%), Sangli (0.11%), Ratnagiri (0.08%), Pune (0.07%), Beed (0.06%) and Osmanabad (0.06%).

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said they were anticipating a surge in the number of infections owing to the ongoing Ganesh festival and the relaxations announced by the state government in the first week of August.

The city’s recovery rate is 96% with 712,307 recoveries and the mortality rate is 2.17%. There are 5,488 active cases in the city. The city, on Wednesday, conducted 29,886 tests.

Further, BMC officials have planned to increase the number of daily tests post the festival. The civic body aims to conduct around 60,000 tests daily including rapid antigen tests (RAT) for early identification. On August 20, BMC had conducted 56,566 tests-- the highest number of tests in a single day so far.

The city has zero containment zones, however, there are 37 sealed buildings and 1,528 sealed floors.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital said the government needs to be strict with erring citizens. “There is bound to be multiple waves and we need to take strict punitive action against those who do not follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Shaikh.