80 Sena (UBT) office-bearers to scrutinise city voter lists, MLAs to monitor process

MUMBAI: Following the alleged discovery of 19,333 dubious names in the Worli constituency voters list, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has undertaken a drive to scrutinise all voter lists before the BMC polls. A team or about 80 office-bearers will verify the voter lists in each of the 227 electoral wards of Mumbai with the help of party workers living in that area.

The 19,333 dubious voter names were revealed by Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in a presentation on Monday. The anomalies included factors like duplicate names, improper addresses, no clear photos, father and son bearing the same name and voters who had died between 1995 and 2021.

The undivided Shiv Sena has been winning the BMC elections continuously since 1997 with the help of a huge network of party workers. Despite the split engineered by Eknath Shinde in 2022, Uddhav Thackeray still controls most of this network and will use it to undertake the verification drive.

Each voter list has around 1,200 names in it, amounting to an average of 300 homes. The party has given a five-point checklist to each worker: to watch out for duplicate names, dead voters, voters without photographs, without a proper address and an inordinate number of voters living under the same roof.

“Every BMC ward has a shakha led by a shakha pramukh,” said MLA Ajay Choudhari explaining the division of work. “We have one deputy shakha pramukh for every three booths, and each booth has a gat pramukh and an assistant who will scrutinise the voter lists at the booth level. There are around 40 to 45 booths in each BMC ward. For each voter list with around 1,200 voters, we need to visit around 300 homes. If all goes as per plan, in seven days every ward can complete the process.” Choudhari added that in South Mumbai and some other parts, the party even had ‘imarat pramukhs’ (building chiefs who would scrutinise the voter list in a particular building).

While this army of workers will do the actual verification, senior office-bearers like vibhag pramukhs (who control three assembly constituencies) and their teams will review the verification process while party MLAs will monitor the work. Dindoshi MLA Sunil Prabhu said that local leaders had already started preparations, and in the first phase were assessing voters, on the basis of their voting in the assembly elections, as party sympathisers and those who might not vote for the party.

“In our division of three assembly constituencies, Gurgaon, Dindoshi and Jogeshwari, along with office-bearers, we have also assigned the responsibility to local party workers, and around 10 people are working on each voter list,” he said. “The verification drive can be completed in a week’s time and then a report will be sent to the party.”