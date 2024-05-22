803 medical interns to go on strike if BMC doesn’t increase stipend

Mumbai: 803 medical interns working at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) medical colleges have demanded immediate implementation of a government resolution (GR) to increase their stipend from ₹11,000 to ₹18,000. If the BMC fails to listen to their demands, they have decided to go on strike. HT Image

With their counterparts at the state-run medical colleges receiving increased stipends since February, representatives of the Association of Student Medical Interns (ASMI) in saying that the civic body is delaying the process using the code of conduct and the Lok Sabha election as reasons to further delay the promised stipend that has already been approved.

“The government resolution to increase the stipend for medical interns was passed on February 27. If the state-run medical colleges have already rolled out the GR, why were we left out?” questioned Dr Zeeshan Bagwan, ASMI member. Bagwan added that due to the negligence of the BMC or oversight of the government decision, the medical interns are still deprived of the increased allowance. In the GR, the increased stipend will also benefit students enrolled in dental, ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy colleges across the state.

ASMI stated that to roll out the state government’s GR, BMC must issue a corporate resolution for its implementation. However, even after a delay of two-and-a-half months, BMC has yet to take any action. “The decision was taken to alleviate financial burdens on medical students and contribute to the overall enhancement of the educational experience. All interns are unhappy with the BMC’s indifference towards increasing the education allowance for interns,” said Dr Bagwan.

ASMI first wrote to the Deans on March 1, asking them to implement the GR across the BMC-governed medical colleges. Bagwan said that AMSI has been following up with all the officials. “We had a meeting with the director some time back. We also met the additional municipal commissioner on May 14. They have asked to wait since the elections are on,” said Dr Ninad Pawar, president of ASMI.

Dr Neelam Andrade, director of BMC medical colleges, said they are aware of the issue and looking into resolving it.