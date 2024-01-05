close_game
85 IIT Bombay students get annual salary packages of over 1 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Jan 05, 2024 07:44 AM IST

85 students at IIT Bombay accepted job offers with CTC over ₹1 crore. 1,188 students got placed. 63 international offers were made, highest offer being ₹3 crore. Overall average salary is ₹24.02 lakh. 388 companies made 1,340 offers in Phase-I placement. 60% of registered students covered in Phase-I.

In Phase-I of placement season 2023-24, 85 students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay accepted job offers with cost to company (CTC) greater than 1 crore per annum. Till December 20, 1,340 offers had been made that resulted in 1,188 students getting placed.

This year, 63 international offers were made, mirroring the figures from the previous year, with locations including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The highest offer made by an international company was 29 lakh Hong Kong dollars (approx 3 crore) per annum.

The overall average salary is 24.02 lakh per annum. For engineering and technology, the average package is 21.88 lakh, IT and Software 26.35 lakh, Finance 32.38 lakh, Consulting 18.68 lakh and Research and Development 36.94 lakh.

In the phase I placement between December 1 to 15, 388 domestic and international companies made 1,340 offers.

Over 2,000 students have registered for placements this year, with 60% covered in the first phase. The second phase is scheduled for later this month.

