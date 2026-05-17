MUMBAI: An eight-year-old girl died after a concrete mixer truck ran over her in Sakinaka on Friday evening. The accident occurred when the girl, Ahana Shaikh, and her father, Mohammad Rafi Tajuddin Shaikh, were returning home on a bike from a relative’s place, according to the police.

8-year-old girl run over by truck in Sakinaka

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Ahana and Rafi, residents of Powai, were travelling on a bike near Khanna Estate in Sakinaka around 6pm on Friday when a concrete mixer truck, driving parallel to them, suddenly swerved left and hit their bike from the side, causing both to fall on the road. “The truck’s rear tyre ran over the girl’s head,” said a police officer from Saki Naka police station, adding that Rafi escaped with minor injuries.

Local residents caught the truck driver and handed him over to the police after officers reached the accident spot. The police took injured Rafi and the minor girl to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The police said they have booked the truck driver, Siraul Kurmuddhin Islam, under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Islam was served a notice of appearance under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and allowed to leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Islam was served a notice of appearance under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and allowed to leave. {{/usCountry}}

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