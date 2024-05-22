93.37% students pass HSC exams, girls outshine boys

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday announced results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or class 12) examination. The overall pass percentage was 93.37%, with girls (95.44%) faring better than boys (91.60%). Among nine divisions of the board, pass percentage was the lowest in Mumbai at 91.95%, which was nearly 4% higher than last year’s figure of 88.13%. Students rejoicing after 12th HSC results were declared online at Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the MSBSHSE, said, “A total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exam conducted in February. Out of them, 14,23,970 appeared for the exam and 13,29,684 students cleared it.”

Tanisha Sagar Boramanikar from Aurangabad was the only student in the state who scored 100%, said Gosavi. She secured 582 marks in six subjects in the commerce stream and 18 marks under the sports quota, which helped her hit the 100% mark, he added.

Although students in Mumbai lagged behind their counterparts in other divisions of the state for the third consecutive year, results of commerce and science students in the city were better than last year, while a slight dip was seen in the performance of arts students. Overall, the proportion of students who scored more than 75% this year was also greater than last year, when the board withdrew all relaxations offered during and after the pandemic.

Sangeeta Kamat, vice-principal of Ramnivas Ruia College, Matunga, said, “Our students have shown wonderful performance in the HSC exams. This is to be attributed primarily to their sincerity, regularity and hard work. A special initiative taken by the college called Performance Improvement Programme also played an important role in their performance, as it emphasised on writing practice and systematic and organised working patterns.”

Chess champion to Board champion

Tanisha Sagar Boramanikar, a national level chess champion, was the only student to score 100% in the HSC exam this year. Enrolled in the commerce stream at Devgiri college in Aurangabad, she scored 100 out of 100 in three subjects – commerce and management, economics and Pali, while her scores in English, book-keeping and accountancy, and secretarial practice were 89, 95, and 98, respectively. She secured an additional 18 marks under the sports quota on account of her performance in chess, which helped her ace the exams.

“I was expecting 95%. This is very surprising for me too,” Boramanikar told HT. In December 2023, she led the state chess team at a national-level competition, where they secured a silver medal. “I missed many classes on account of preparations for the chess competition. But all teachers helped me a lot with my studies,” she said.

Renuka Boramanikar, her chartered accountant mother, also helped her with preparations for the HSC exams. “My full attention till December was on the competition, after which I started studying for the board exams. Focussing on one thing at a time is my formula for success,” said the beaming student, who plans to puruse a course in chartered accountancy.