A month later, Maratha outfits to decide on action

With the one-month period given to the state over and no action on the promises on reservation made to them, Maratha outfits will take a call on action soon.

Maratha outfits had started state-wide meetings and protests under the leadership of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati after the Supreme Court on May 5 quashed 12% and 13% quota given to Marathas in education and jobs under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018.

On June 21, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who has been spearheading the agitation to push for steps for restoration of the reservation, announced to put the agitation on hold after a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers. “The state has not kept its promises made during the meeting with us. The recruitment of 2185 Maratha candidates from other category has not been completed, while compliances related to the Sarthi institute and Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal have not been done. We were told that the government will begin the collection of data related to the backwardness of the community, but it has not been done. Similarly, the promises related to the hostel and Kopardi case too have not been kept. We had a meeting with Sambhajiraje recently. A decision over the course of action will soon be taken,” said Virendra Pawar of Maratha Kranti Morcha.

A senior official from general administration department said, “We have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. The collection of empirical data can’t start until the decision.”