A year after Belapur builder’s suicide over alleged harassment, NCB zonal director, two others booked for abetment

NAVI MUMBAI/MUMBAI: Nearly a year after a Navi Mumbai-based builder died by suicide amid allegations of harassment, the NRI Coastal police have registered an FIR against two officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and an officer of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). Navi Mumbai, India - April 25, 2025:Father of wanted drug peddler , builder Gurunath Chickhkar shot himself dead at Kille Gaothan Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The FIR, registered on Friday following a court directive, names an additional director of the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit, an NCB officer, and an inspector attached to the Navi Mumbai police’s ANC. The case is based on a complaint filed by the wife of the victim, who died by suicide on April 25, 2025.

The builder had shot himself with a 9 mm pistol at his Belapur office. At the time, investigators had linked his death to mounting stress over the NCB probe into alleged drug trafficking activities involving his elder son.

In her complaint, the builder’s wife has alleged sustained mental harassment, intimidation and extortion by the accused officials. She claimed that her husband was repeatedly summoned for questioning in connection with cases against their son and was pressured to pay large sums of money, which she says ultimately drove him to take the extreme step.

The FIR invokes sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 308(3) (extortion), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to the complaint, tensions escalated on February 2, 2025, when a team of 15–20 NCB officials allegedly arrived unannounced at the family’s residence in their absence. The FIR states that a domestic worker was allegedly assaulted when he could not provide access to the locked house, and that the team seized the society’s CCTV DVR. The worker was then allegedly made to call the builder without being informed about the officials’ presence.

“When we reached home, they behaved aggressively, snatched our phones and began questioning us about our children,” the complainant said. She further alleged that searches were conducted at both their residence and office without a warrant, and that documents, passports, bank records, valuables and ₹2 lakh in cash were seized. The family was allegedly made to sign seizure memos without being given copies.

The complaint also contains serious allegations of extortion.The wife has claimed in the FIR that the officials demanded ₹10–15 crore in exchange for removing her children’s names from the case and threatened to implicate the entire family if the demand was not met. She said the couple was summoned multiple times in April 2025, made to wait for hours, and repeatedly pressured to arrange the money.

The builder’s deteriorating health in the weeks leading up to his death also forms part of the complaint. He had been hospitalised for high blood pressure days before the incident. On the day he died, he had allegedly been called again to the NCB office and asked his wife to be ready to travel to Mumbai. He was later found dead in his office with a gunshot wound to the head.

Two handwritten notes recovered from the scene offer insight into his state of mind. In a two-page letter addressed to authorities, The builder distanced himself from his son’s alleged activities, stating that he had severed ties nearly five years earlier and had even issued a public notice. While acknowledging that his son should face punishment if found guilty, he wrote that he, his wife and younger son were being unnecessarily dragged into the case. He added that if his younger son’s involvement was proven, he would accept the consequences, but warned that false implication would leave him with “no option” but to end his life.

The accused officials have denied all allegations. The senior NCB officer maintained that due process was followed throughout the investigation and that no illegal actions were taken. The ANC officer termed the complaint “baseless” and alleged that it was an attempt to exert pressure, noting that members of the complainant’s family had been arrested. He also pointed out that the FIR was registered following a court order.

Providing details of the case against the builder’s son, the NCB officer said the agency had busted an international drug trafficking syndicate allegedly run by the elder son of the builder. Cocaine and other narcotics were seized in Belapur in January 2025, and a charge sheet was filed in July that year. The son, described as the kingpin, was deported from Malaysia and arrested. In total, nine arrests were made, and most accused remain in custody.

The officer added that financial investigations led to the freezing of assets worth ₹10.6 crore, a move later confirmed by the competent authority under SAFEMA. The Enforcement Directorate has also initiated a money laundering probe based on the NCB case.

NCB sources said the builder himself was under scrutiny as part of the financial investigation and had been summoned three times to record his statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale confirmed that the case is under investigation. “The offence has been registered based on High Court directions. Statements of witnesses will be recorded and further course of action will be decided accordingly,” he said.