Aaditya Thackeray pens open letter to Worli residents

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray has written an open letter to people of Worli pointing out the works he has done in the constituency in the past three years since he was elected as MLA.

In the letter issued on Monday, Thackeray says that he had promised to make Worli an “A plus constituency.”

He introduced new bus stops and ensured good footpaths, better roads, new green spaces and even vaccination drives against Covid-19 on a personal level. Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said that because of this, other political parties wish to spend more time and money on Worli. The BJP has stepped up its effort to capture the Worli constituency from Thackeray, who made his electoral debut from Worli in 2019.

The letter stated that Worli is progressing and other political parties are feeling jealous and want to make a foray here.

“A democratically elected government was removed from power, but they (hinting at BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) can’t stop the selfless work done by us. We will continue to work for the people,” Thackeray said.

Sena MLC Sachin Ahir said, “When he was minister, his work was known to people. But when he completed three years as MLA, he felt like reaching out to voters. Unfortunately, BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government is spending crores of rupees on Navratri, Ganesh festival, Govinda and Deepavali, but they are not doing developmental work. We have seen many visits of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for political reasons. We would have been happy if they had come for developmental issues.”

“It is unfortunate that money that was sanctioned for Worli’s development is being reduced and on the contrary, funds are allocated to people like Sada Sarvankar, who left the party,’’ he added.