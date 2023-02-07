Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Aaditya’s challenge to Shinde is entertainment for public: Dadaji Bhuse

Navi Mumbai: The minister of agriculture and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) leader Dadaji Bhuse on Tuesday dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thacekray’s challenge to chief minister Eknath Shinde to contest against him in their respective strongholds – Worli and Thane

ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy

“It is mere entertainment for the public,” said Bhuse, who was in Navi Mumbai to inaugurate a water transport service from Belapur to Gateway of India. “People have no interest in this. They want their issues to be resolved.”

They have worked together for 25 to 30 years and everybody was good then, said Bhuse, adding, “Now after the recent developments, we have all suddenly become `nalayak’. People see through this.”

A gram panchayat member of his village has also given a similar challenge, he added. Those making such statements may not know that they are providing entertainment to people but people have no interest in it.

Bhuse refrained from attacking anyone and said that there are several important issues of farmers, workers and employment that have been pushed aside.

