Aapla Dawakhana docs to help in OPD amid 24 hrs doctors’ strike

Mumbai: As the Indian Medical Association announced a nationwide shutdown of hospital services for 24 hours, starting 6 am on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will ask medical officers employed with civic-run Aapla Dawakhana to assist patients amidst the strike to prevent any inconvenience.

The BMC’s decision came on Friday as the resident doctor’s indefinite strike intensified on its fourth day with protests being joined by their seniors and interns.

The withdrawal of doctors’ services comes amid public fury over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics also announced the nationwide shutdown of the Outpatient Department (OPD) and other medical services in support of IMA’s protest.

“Interns are very helpful too but since they too are protesting, we are planning to use medical officers from Aapla Dawakhanas and dispensaries to help patients in need. As doctors will be striking for 24 hours, we cannot shut our OPDs for the public,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner who added, “We will manage with this plan for now and evaluate further plans after tomorrow as OPDs are anyway shut on Sundays.”

On Friday, around 1,000 members of the medical fraternity, including resident doctors, bonded resident doctors and interns from the city’s civic and state hospitals protested at Azad Maidan demanding justice for the rape victim and urging hospitals to be designated as safe zones and a policy to address violence against doctors and hospitals.

“Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogans were raised during the protest organised by the Indian Medical Association, IMA Junior Doctor’s Network Association of State Medical Interns and BMC MARD.

“The Central Protection Act is very important to us. For what has happened in Kolkata, female doctors need more secure working places. There have been cases where I have faced a few uncomfortable situations while working. We are doctors and we are here to help and treat patients,” said Dr Simran Kaur from KEM Hospital.

With hospitals not attending to non-emergency services and postponing elective surgeries, a moderate crowd with slow-moving queues to get appointments for a later date and at the patient discharge section at KEM hospital.

“My father had a swelling near his neck, we got him admitted here a few days ago and today his date of discharge was given. It’s been around 20-30 minutes that I have been standing in the queue,” said Nilam Sampathkumar. “ Looks like a lot of patients were given today’s date to discharge their family members or relatives, hence the crowd.”

It took Meena Paresh two hours to get an appointment to meet the doctor. “I arrived at the hospital around 9am, and got my letter at 11am, despite the crowds being less than usual”.

A medical intern from state-run St. George Hospital who did not want to be identified said there hasn’t been much crowd on August 15 and 16 compared to the usual crowd. “We are taking care of emergency cases. We do not want to create difficulties for the public, but we fear for our future and this (suspension of work) is needed.”

According to the reports by the hospitals up to 3 pm, KEM hospital recorded 172 patients in casualty, 64 admissions, 48 major surgeries and 14 minor surgeries. Sion Hospital recorded 272 patients in casualty, 70 admissions, no minor or major surgeries. Nair Hospital recorded 103 patients in casualty, 75 admissions, 3 major surgeries and no minor surgeries. Cooper recorded 47 patients in casualty, 15 admissions, 4 major surgeries and 2 minor surgeries. NHDC (Nair Hospital Dental College) recorded no casualty, admission, or major surgeries, but 4 minor surgeries.