Abandoned and parked vehicles turn St George’s Hospital into a safety hazard, internal report warns

MUMBAI: A fire caused by an abandoned vehicle inside the premises of one of Mumbai’s oldest public hospitals has exposed a major safety lapse, with an internal report warning that unchecked parking and derelict vehicles at St George’s Hospital are “seriously undermining” the safety of residents, patients and visitors and could trigger a larger disaster in the future. Mumbai, India - June 6, 2026: The charred remains of an abandoned car alongside other forgotten vehicle inside St George Hospital in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The 450-bed St George’s Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) found itself at the centre of concern after an abandoned car caught fire on May 29. An internal report accessed by HT described the incident as a “disaster in the making” and warned that similar fires could break out again unless abandoned vehicles and unauthorised parking within the campus are urgently addressed.

The report pertains to a blaze that erupted at around 11.15am near the PNS Building within the hospital campus. According to the report, the fire was triggered by a battery explosion in an abandoned vehicle that residents said had been lying on the premises for nearly two years. The report cautioned that the incident was not an isolated one and could recur in any of the eight to 10 abandoned vehicles, locally referred to as “khataras”, scattered across the hospital grounds.

According to the report, the vehicles are “seriously undermining the safety of nearly 300 residents living on the campus, as well as patients and their families”. It further notes that the abandoned vehicles occupy valuable space and pose a constant fire hazard within the hospital premises.

Hospital employees said the problem extends far beyond the abandoned vehicles identified in the report. A Grade-IV employee told HT that nearly 100 vehicles with no connection to the hospital are parked across the campus on any given day. Many belong to officials from government agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Railways, although the practice is not limited to them.

“We see BMWs and Bentleys parked among them,” the employee said.

A senior doctor at the hospital said the sprawling campus has effectively become a free parking lot for people visiting the area. “People coming to this part of the city have found a free parking space,” the doctor said.

A nurse residing on the campus said some vehicles remain parked for weeks at a stretch. Recalling one incident, she said a person parked his vehicle inside the hospital premises before leaving for Haj and returned to drive it home only after completing the pilgrimage.

Hospital staff warned that the parking situation could have life-threatening consequences during emergencies.

“The unchecked parking can hamper emergency access and could also block ambulances. Access to a hospital becoming a problem is a very rare occurrence. During the golden hour, this could prove deadly. If a person comes to the hospital but loses the battle due to haphazard parking, it would be a big loss. Outside, we have traffic to hamper access. At least there should be some effort to ensure that nothing of that sort occurs within the hospital premises,” said a staff member.

Officials from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), which oversees security at the hospital, said the issue is linked to poor compliance with designated parking arrangements within the campus itself.

An MSF official told HT that doctors and other staff members often do not park in earmarked spaces near their residences, resulting in government officials and visitors parking vehicles haphazardly across the campus.

“As a result, we had stopped checking cars moving in and out of the campus, a loophole that was taken advantage of,” the official said.

The official added that corrective measures have now been initiated. “Taking cognisance of the issue, we have started registering all vehicles entering and exiting the campus. As enforcement becomes stronger, the number of vehicles parked inside by people who haven’t come to the hospital will reduce,” the official said.

A resident who has lived on the hospital campus since childhood and spoke on condition of anonymity said the spot where the abandoned vehicle caught fire is commonly used by children as a play area. “We grew up playing there ourselves,” he said, adding that several vehicles are routinely parked around the abandoned car that went up in flames.

“We have repeatedly complained to the hospital administration to remove these khataras as well as make sure people from outside do not use the campus for parking. I had personally written to them, but nothing came out of it,” he said.

When contacted, hospital superintendent Dr Vinayak Sawardekar did not respond to HT’s queries. Medical Officer Dr Juhi Pawar, who was on duty on the day of the incident, declined to comment.