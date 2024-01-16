close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Abu Salem seeks set off in 1993 bomb blasts case, alleges non-compliance

Abu Salem seeks set off in 1993 bomb blasts case, alleges non-compliance

ByRutuja Gaidhani
Jan 16, 2024 01:16 AM IST

Abu Salem, accused in the 1993 Bomb Blasts case, has filed an application to direct the jail authorities to grant him a set-off period in the case.

Mumbai: Accused in the 1993 Bomb Blasts case, Abu Salem, filed an application on Monday before a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, urging it to direct the jail authorities to comply with court orders by granting him a set-off in the said case.

Abu Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases relating to the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of Mumbai businessman Pradeep Jain in 1995. (HT file)
Abu Salem is currently serving life terms in two separate cases relating to the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the murder of Mumbai businessman Pradeep Jain in 1995. (HT file)

The applicant, Salem alleges that, despite specific court orders, the jail authorities have failed to provide him with the set-off period for his custody during the bomb blasts case, while they have done so for the under-trial period in a 2006 TADA case.

“It is very odd and unreasonable as it is very uncertain that in one case the undertrial period is counted and in another case, it is not counted which implies that the designated court order is not followed,” the application said. Salem’s plea requests the court to instruct Taloja Central Prison to grant him a set-off for the period spent during the trial of the bomb blast case, from November 11, 2005, to September 7, 2017.

In response, the prosecution contends that Salem’s application is premature and frivolous, asserting that no cause of action has arisen for approaching the court. The 1993 Bombay Bomb Blasts, involving 12 explosions, claimed 257 lives, injured 713 individuals, and damaged property worth 27 crore. The case marks the first large-scale use of RDX in a terrorist attack since World War 2. The blasts targeted various locations in Mumbai, including the Bombay Stock Exchange, Kalbadevi, Shiv Sena Bhavan, Air India building at Nariman Point, Fishermen’s Colony in Mahim, Worli Century Bazar, Zaveri Bazar, Hotel Sea Rock in Bandra, among other places.

