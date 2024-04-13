MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ayesha Jhulka, popularly known for films such as Kurbaan and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, approached the Bombay high court, seeking a swift trial in the case involving the mysterious death of her pet dog, Rocky. The six-year-old dog was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Lonavala bungalow in September 2020. Actor Ayesha Jhulka approaches HC to seek justice for her pet dog

The case, which involves allegations against the caretaker of her bungalow, Ram Andre, has been dragging on in the magistrate court, in Maval, Pune, despite the filing of a chargesheet in 2021.

Jhulka, deeply attached to her pets whom she adopted from the streets, grew suspicious of Andre’s involvement after discrepancies emerged in his explanation of Rocky’s death. According to Andre, the dog drowned in the water tank. However, a subsequent post-mortem report confirmed suffocation as the cause of death, prompting the police to register a case under section 429 (mischief by killing, maiming of animal) of the Indian Penal Code against him.

Andre was arrested in the case and was later released on bail. Frustrated by delays in the proceedings, Jhulka, through her advocate Harshad Garud, filed a plea urging the court to expedite the trial. She emphasised the right to a speedy trial guaranteed under Article 21, stressing the importance of prompt judicial action. Additionally, she highlighted the crucial role of a forensic report, which is yet to be submitted by the police.

During Friday’s hearing, a bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande directed Jhulka to approach a single bench for further proceedings after it was noticed that the case should be heard by a single judge bench.