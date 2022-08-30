Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested from Mumbai airport for 2020 controversial tweet

Malad police on Tuesday arrested Bollywood producer, actor and critic Kamaal R Khan as he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport after a look out notice was issued against him in 2020.

According to police, KRK was booked for ‘indulging in attacks based on religion’ through tweets on social media in a complaint filed by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal.

As KRK was not in the country back then, a look out notice was issued against him, and he was picked up by the police as soon they were alerted by immigration authorities that he had landed in Mumbai.

In his statement to the police, Kanal alleged that KRK had been making distasteful statements about some Bollywood actors which could spread hatred among communities.

“We have booked KRK under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC on the basis of the complaint for making derogatory remarks about two deceased actors,” said a police officer from Malad police station.

