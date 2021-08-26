KRK says Manoj Bajpayee is 'obsessed' with him, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan's Darr character

Actor Kamaal R Khan on Thursday took a jibe at actor Manoj Bajpayee over the criminal defamation case filed against him yet again. Manoj has filed the case against KRK in an Indore court for posting an alleged derogatory tweet against him. In his recent tweet, Kamaal spoke about the comments made by comedian Sunil Pal on Manoj's web series The Family Man.

Taking to Twitter, Kamaal R Khan wrote, "If a person goes all the way from Mumbai to Indore, obtains a temporary residence proof and file a case against you, so just imagine that how much he hates you? How much obsessed he is? Mujhe Toh #Darr film ka #SRK Yaad Aa Gaya!"

"Sunil Pal said same thing about web series #Familyman2 whatever I said. But Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t mind, if Sunil says something. And Manoj is having Big problem, if I say something. It’s proof that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with Me Me Me #thebrandKRK!" he also tweeted.

Last month, Sunil Pal said he 'hates' Manoj. Speaking in a media interaction, he said in Hindi, “I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is and how many ever prestigious awards he has won, I have never seen a more ill-mannered and immoral man. You are making a web series where your wife is having an affair, you are having an affair with someone else, your minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and your young son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like?"

Reacting to the statement, Manoj Bajpayee had told Hindustan Times, "I understand people don’t have jobs. I completely understand. I have been in this situation. But in these kinds of situations, people should meditate.”

On August 24, Manoj filed the case in court under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 500 (punishment for defamation). He personally appeared before the court to record his statement, his lawyer Paresh S Joshi said in a statement. The tweet in question was posted by KRK on July 26 and it defamed the 52-year-old actor, tarnishing his image among his fans, said Paresh.

On Wednesday, KRK reacted to the case and appeared to have taunted Salman Khan. He had tweeted, "I haven’t received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?"

"And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won’t work. I will still review ur all films," he wrote.

Speaking on stepping away from the social media platform he also tweeted, "I think, the time has come to quit Twitter again because Bollywood is really obsessed with me."

Earlier this year, Salman Khan had filed a defamation complaint against KRK. Salman's lawyers said that the step was taken due to corruption and money laundering allegations levelled against him. However, KRK claimed that it was for his review of Salman’s film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.