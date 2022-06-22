Actor Ketaki granted bail in Pawar case, to be released on Thursday
Thirty nine days after she was arrested for a Facebook post allegedly defaming Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was granted bail on Wednesday by the Thane Sessions Court.
Chitale had earlier moved bail, which the court had rejected. However, this time, the court expressed surprise that Kalwa Police in Thane themselves had given their No Objection Certificate (NOC) for bail.
Chitale, who is presently lodged in Thane Central Jail, was arrested on May 14. While she sought bail in another case registered against her under the Atrocity Act last week, she continued to be in jail in the Pawar case. The order will be out on Thursday after which she will be released.
Kalwa police station senior officers were unavailable for comments.
Chitale’s lawyer, Yogesh Deshpande, said, “This time, Thane police gave NOC for her bail. During our argument, we told the court that the arrest was illegal as the compliance was not done under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police in cases where punishments are less than six years). The police argued that they did comply with the Section but we pointed out the time period between this notice and the arrest. She was brought to Kalamboli police station, asked to sign a notice at 4.05pm and was arrested at around 4.15pm. Ideally, as per rule, she should be given some time to be produced in the police station. We are waiting for a detailed order of bail that we will get on Thursday and after that, the release process will start.”
