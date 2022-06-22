Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Actor Ketaki granted bail in Pawar case, to be released on Thursday
mumbai news

Actor Ketaki granted bail in Pawar case, to be released on Thursday

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who is presently lodged in Thane Central Jail, was arrested on May 14; while she sought bail in another case registered against her under the Atrocity Act last week, she continued to be in jail in the Sharad Pawar case; the bail order will be out on Thursday after which she will be released
Thirty nine days after she was arrested for a Facebook post allegedly defaming Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, Marathi actor, Ketaki Chitale, was granted bail on Wednesday by the Thane Sessions Court. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Thirty nine days after she was arrested for a Facebook post allegedly defaming Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, Marathi actor, Ketaki Chitale, was granted bail on Wednesday by the Thane Sessions Court. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

Thirty nine days after she was arrested for a Facebook post allegedly defaming Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was granted bail on Wednesday by the Thane Sessions Court.

Chitale had earlier moved bail, which the court had rejected. However, this time, the court expressed surprise that Kalwa Police in Thane themselves had given their No Objection Certificate (NOC) for bail.

Chitale, who is presently lodged in Thane Central Jail, was arrested on May 14. While she sought bail in another case registered against her under the Atrocity Act last week, she continued to be in jail in the Pawar case. The order will be out on Thursday after which she will be released.

Kalwa police station senior officers were unavailable for comments.

Chitale’s lawyer, Yogesh Deshpande, said, “This time, Thane police gave NOC for her bail. During our argument, we told the court that the arrest was illegal as the compliance was not done under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police in cases where punishments are less than six years). The police argued that they did comply with the Section but we pointed out the time period between this notice and the arrest. She was brought to Kalamboli police station, asked to sign a notice at 4.05pm and was arrested at around 4.15pm. Ideally, as per rule, she should be given some time to be produced in the police station. We are waiting for a detailed order of bail that we will get on Thursday and after that, the release process will start.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Off-court coaching is among the most notoriously grey areas in professional tennis

    ATP finally gives in, off-court coaching to get a trial

    It was by far the most dramatic sequence of events at this Australian Open, involving a bout of rage, then a sting and finally the sanction. During the second set of his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev sat on his chair and yelled animatedly to the chair umpire while repeatedly asking—among other sentences and name-calling—this question: “Can his father talk every point?”

  • Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-headed NDA's presidential candidate.

    Prez polls: Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha MLAs across parties to back Murmu

    Soon after BJP national president JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu's name on Tuesday as the NDA's pick for the forthcoming presidential elections, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated his fellow citizen. Patnaik said he was “delighted” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Murmu’s candidature with him.

  • Smith said that South Africa have to decide to what extent they can involve the player in the buildup.&nbsp;

    Smith doubts whether in-form senior batter will fit in SA's T20 WC squad

    Ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has said that the management group for the Proteas has some difficult decisions to handle, especially around the free agents and players who weren’t offered T20I contracts by Cricket South Africa.

  • Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta

    Treat your tastebuds in desi style: This time with Makhni Pasta

    Imagine merging your Italian and Indian food cravings together? Doesn’t seem like a good idea? But well, Chef Kunal Kapur is here to change your mind. Imagine your old favourite pasta in a super tangy and desi sauce that will not only treat your tastebuds, but also create a burst of flavours in your mouth.

  • Firefighting units are seen next to a Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing at Miami International Airport in Miami, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

    Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

    Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board. A Miami airport spokesman said there was "a total of 126 people on board" the plane. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out