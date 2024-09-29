Adani Foundation to take over private high school in Chandrapur

Mumbai: The Adani Group, which has established its presence in various infrastructure and other businesses in India and Maharashtra, will now take over the management of a private school in Ghugus, located in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra through the Adani Foundation. HT Image

The school education department on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) for the transfer of management of around nine schools in the state. One of the important decisions was to hand over the management of Mount Carmel Convent School at Ghugus in Chandrapur district to Adani Foundation, Ahmedabad.

This school is self-financed and provides education from class 1 to class 12. In the next 15 days, the school management will be transferred to the Adani Foundation.

“The proposal to hand over the management of Mount Carmel Convent High School, which is run by Carmel Education Society, to the Adani Foundation was under consideration. The approval has been given with terms and conditions.” reads the GR.

As per the condition, the Adani Foundation cannot change the minimum student strength limit and it will have to take full responsibility of the teaching and non-teaching staff. There would not be any change in the conditions of approval for the school. The order also states that Adani Foundation will have to follow the rules-orders regarding the school, teachers, non-teaching staff and their salaries, students, etc.

The school education department in its order warned that it holds the right to cancel the transfer of management if it receives any complaints regarding the breach of rules and regulations like running of the school and breach of conditions regarding service conditions of staff.