Adani Group sought 540-acre land to complete Dharavi project, alleges Thackeray, demands scrapping of tender

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) has opposed giving any additional sops to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) other than those mentioned in the tender. The party has claimed that the Adani Group, which is implementing the project, has sought additional land space of 540-acre to complete the project, which is not part of the tender conditions. The list of 20 plots that have been drawn up includes several key locations in Mumbai where different projects are already proposed. The party has claimed to have got this information through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday sought scrapping of the tender allotted to the Adani Group if the company cannot deliver the project without seeking additional sops from the state government.

“We will not allow the people to be shifted out of Dharavi. Under RTI, we have come to know that Adani Realty has sought additional land space of 540-acre for completing the project. It is not part of the tender conditions. If the developer is unable to do the project, then he should make it clear, and the government should float a fresh tender,” Thackeray said, adding that “this is being done under the garb of feasibility by showing a large number of tenants for which numbering of the existing structures has also been started.”

The former chief minister also announced that MVA will not give additional sops and, if required, call for a fresh tender after returning to power. “They want to push out the residents from Dharavi and exploit the land. Let the government clarify why the Dharavi redevelopment project tender should not be scrapped. We will not allow Mumbai to turn into Adani city through the meting out of injustice to Dharavikars (residents of Dharavi),” he asserted.

He also levelled serious charges against the BJP-led central government saying that it is allowing Prime Minister Modi’s friend to loot Mumbai. “Is it Dharavi Redevelopment Project or ‘Ladka Mitra Yojna’ (Favorite Friend Scheme)?” he questioned.

Thackeray further indicated that his party would this one of the issues in the upcoming state assembly elections by demanding in-situ rehabilitation of the tenants and tenements measuring 500-square feet for each one of them.

The project has been clouded with controversy ever since the state government decided to make it mandatory for all the developers to buy 40% TDR (transferable development rights) from the Adani Group, which is in addition to the sops mentioned in the tender. It recently allowed the transfer of the government-owned Kurla dairy plot for the project as additional sop.

Continuing his tirade, Thackeray pointed out that there is no document to prove how much TDR is going to be generated from the project. “Adani is going to become the owner of this TDR bank. It can be used anywhere in the city,” he said.

The state Congress unit closed ranks with the Shiv Sena (UBT) on this issue. The party’s Maharashtra president Nana Patole said, “The state government is getting instructions to give all the land in Mumbai to Adani from the Narendra Modi government. But, under no circumstances, will we allow Maharashtra and Maharashtra’s pride to be sold to Gujarat.”

While DRPPL spokesperson declined to comment on the allegations, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) rejected the allegations. The party’s deputy leader and former MP Rahul Shewale counter-attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) alleging that Thackeray made these allegations to further the interests of another industrialist.

“The baseless allegations were made to get funds to contest the upcoming assembly elections,” Shewale said, giving further hints by adding, “A royal wedding took place in Mumbai last week. For the benefit of that friend, Thackeray is making false allegations against Adani under the garb of the Dharavi redevelopment project.”