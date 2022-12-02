Adani to supply power for MMRDA’s two new metro lines

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited signed an agreement on Friday to supply power for the MMRDA-owned Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East).

Over 120 million units of power will be used annually by these lines.

The commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is undertaking trials and the line will be opened in January or February 2023. Currently, the line is partially operational between Aarey and Dahanukarwadi.

“Unlike other cities in the country, Mumbai has a complex structure of electricity distribution. There are multiple electricity distributors like the state-owned Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and a public sector undertaking, Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) along with the two major private players- Tata Power and Adani Electricity.

Adani Electricity provides power to more than 31 lakh homes and establishments in suburban Mumbai. It has a network reliability of 99.995%, which also serves more than 80% of the customers of its competitors.

“In the last few years, power-intensive establishments such as airports, data centres, hospitals, metro networks, software parks, and hotels are choosing Adani Electricity as their supplier by choice, due to reliable and sustainable power supply at competitive tariffs supported by customer-centric services,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity.

“We are pleased to support MMRDA and Mumbai’s metro commuters with our sustainable solutions being a key differentiator to help reduce our customers’ carbon footprint,” added the spokesperson.