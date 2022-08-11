AESL’s Aakash Chaudhry forks out ₹137 crore for a bungalow at Kautilya Marg
Mumbai: Two big ticket property deals in Delhi and Mumbai have created a buzz in the realty market. While one is an individual purchase in Delhi’s Chankyapuri, the other is a commercial rental deal in Goregaon, Mumbai.
On August 1, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director of the tutorial chain Aakash Educational Services Ltd, registered the purchase of a bungalow at Kautilya Marg for ₹137 crore. According to Zapkey.com, a data provider for real estate deals sourced from publicly available documents, the bungalow measures 1293.7 sq.mt. Chaudhry paid a stamp duty of ₹8.22 crore to register the deal.
In April last year the Chaudhry family had sold a majority stake in AESL to BYJU’s for 950 million dollars.
While Chaudhry’s acquisition of the Kautilya Marg bungalow is one of the largest private investments in property in recent times in Delhi, Mumbai continues to see an upsurge in sale and lease of commercial properties, signalling the city’s return to business-as-usual after 2 years of a pandemic-induced lull.
This month, Citicorp Services India renewed their lease of 1.6 lakh sq.ft. office space at Nirlon Knowledge Park in Goregaon for the next 5-year for ₹137 crore.
According to CRE Matrix a real estate deal aggregator that provides data based on public documents, the office space is spread over six floors and the lock-in period is until September 2024. Citicorp Services will be paying a rental of ₹137 crore across the total tenure of 60
months, which amounts to ₹2.28 crore per month.
Citicorp Services India will be paying ₹13.87 crore as security deposit for the rental deal that starts from 15th September as per the documents accessed through CRE Matrix. The deal includes 160 car parking slots for the company’s employees. The lease was executed and registered on 5th August.
-
Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal
Prof Rakesh Bhargava has been appointed the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. He will assume charge on August 15. He will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired recently. “Prof Bhargava has contributed over 114 papers to national and international peer reviewed journals,” read the statement. His thrust areas are bronchoscopy, lung function studies, allergy testing, allergy vaccination, bronchogenic carcinoma, asthma, intestinal lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, COPD and tuberculosis.
-
Ludhiana| PAU students initiate hunger strike over vacant posts in state agriculture departments
Protesting for the past 17 days against the state government over its failure to fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments, PAU students on Friday commenced a hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled. The move comes three days ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Ludhiana on the Independence Day, Babanpreet Singh, who is leading the protest, was the first one to opt for hunger strike.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Animal-to-human transmission of lumpy skin disease is a myth’
The transmission of lumpy skin disease (LSD) from animals to humans through milk is a myth, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) said, during an online panel discussion on LSD on Friday. Director extension education, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, said the university was getting over a hundred calls daily about LSD and people were scared by some myths about its transmission through milk and vaccination.
-
Illegal colonies on city outskirts hurting genuine projects: CREDAI
The Uttar Pradesh chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India has shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that illegal colonies and plotting sites on the outskirts of Lucknow and other prominent cities across the state were posing a major challenge for planned development activities and legitimate housing projects.
-
Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth ₹24 crore attached: Police
In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj's property worth Rs 24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday. A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics