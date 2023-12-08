Aesthetically pleasing buildings set to make a comeback courtesy BMC

Mumbai: City buildings are likely to look more aesthetically pleasing in future thanks to the new revised elevation policy approved by BMC commissioner I S Chahal. The policy will bring back decorative exterior elements like chhajjas, cornices, crowns and pergolas, which had virtually disappeared from the drawing boards of city architects after 2012 when the BMC implemented a stringent policy that made these elements part of the allocated FSI. The policy was modified after representations made by a body representing architects and urban planners. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

‘Brihanmumbai being the financial capital and a role model in development, it is necessary to change the skyline of the buildings,’ says the new circular approved by the BMC on November 28. ‘To have better aesthetics… it has been decided to allow the following additional elevation treatment features.’ The modifications have been allowed only in line with the provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034.

Some of the changes allowed are pergolas at the topmost terrace level with a maximum of two metres projection. Free-standing columns have been permitted to enhance the architectural features of the building from the first floor onwards, provided they are not part of the structural columns supporting the building and do not encroach on open space, light and ventilation.

Planters at the podium level have been allowed up to a maximum height of 1.2 metres, provided they do not obstruct open space in the building. Similarly, outdoor air-conditioned units have been permitted on the chhajjas. The BMC’s circular clarifies that the AC units are allowed at all locations except service ducts, provided they do not affect light and ventilation.

The policy was modified after at least three representations made by the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA), the premier body representing architects and urban planners. PEATA called for the need to modify the regulations “which are restraining the architectural aspects of buildings”. Architects/ project proponents are unable to build iconic buildings and provide elevation features which are aesthetically more conducive,” said the representation.

The association said that prior to the fungible FSI era in 2012, such elevation features were permitted, and excellent buildings had come up because of this. However, due to the misuse of these features, the government decided to curtail them all, argued the letters seeking modifications.

In 2012, when former IAS officer Subodh Kumar was the municipal commissioner, he made BMC approvals more stringent and curbed the misuse of large flower beds, lily ponds, car decks and so on by developers. Developers got these elements free of FSI, and misused them to build more than the permitted built-up area and make windfall profits with nomenclatures like super built-up area.

Reacting to the modified policy, Manoj Daisaria, past president of PEATA, said this was exciting news for Mumbai’s skyline. “The BMC’s policy shift is a game-changer,” he said. “We as a fraternity are thrilled about the prospect of aesthetically pleasing buildings gracing Mumbai. This marks a pivotal moment, highlighting the city’s commitment to both regulatory prudence and architectural innovation. The stage is set for a transformative era, where responsible creativity will redefine Mumbai’s urban identity.”