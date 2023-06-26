Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afghan national arrested for travelling on Indian passport

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2023 12:52 AM IST

An Afghan citizen was arrested for using an Indian Passport for trying to fly to Dubai. The man was caught at the International Airport during immigration check, where the immigration staff at the airport said that they found him suspicious and handed him over to the police

Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested a 43-year-old Afghan citizen for allegedly trying to travel to Dubai on an Indian passport.

The accused, identified as Abdul Katavazai, was caught at the International Airport during immigration check on June 21.

During the check, the officials found that he came to Mumbai on a medical attendant visa in 2019 and did not return to Afghanistan.

The immigration staff at the airport said that they found Katavazai suspicious and handed him over to the police.

The police then learnt that Katavazai had acquired the Indian passport by submitting forged documents in Kolkata. “We are now verifying his purpose of staying back in India after his medical attendant visa expired in 2020,” said a police officer.

Katavazai was trying to travel to Dubai under the identity of Rehman Khan. “The original passport of the accused showed an expiry date of March 20, 2024, While the date of issue is March 20, 2019,” added the officer.

Katawazai have been booked under sections Section 14B (Foreigners Act) and 12 (Indian Passport Act) of the Indian Penal Code.

