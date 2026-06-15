MUMBAI: Marking the end of a nearly four-decade long chapter, the Indian Navy retired its Sea King Bravo helicopters on Sunday morning with a ceremonial final flight from INS Shikra, the western naval command base in Colaba.

After 36 years, Indian Navy retires Sea King Bravo fleet

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Procured between 1989 and 1990, the Sea King Bravo fleet was inducted into the Indian Navy for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare operations. At its peak, the Navy operated around 20 of the helicopters, popularly known as “flying frigates” because of their ability to perform both roles: anti-ship and anti-submarine.

“When it was introduced it was an advanced chopper as far as avionics was concerned,’’ said Captain (retired) Sanjay Karve, who flew the aircraft until his retirement in 2004.

The last Sea King Bravo flight took off on Sunday escorted by two Sea King Charlie helicopters. On its return, the aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by fire tenders.

Recalling his association with the Harpoon Squadron, Karve described the occasion as emotional.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Sea King Bravo has been a part of my journey in the Indian Navy and the world of aviation. We have shared happy and sad moments. We used to be happy when we did well and sad when we lost our colleagues. Today, I shared tears of both joy and sorrow. Joy because I was part of this wonderful family, and sorrow because I never again see this wonderful machine flying in Indian Naval colours,’’ he said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Sea King Bravo has been a part of my journey in the Indian Navy and the world of aviation. We have shared happy and sad moments. We used to be happy when we did well and sad when we lost our colleagues. Today, I shared tears of both joy and sorrow. Joy because I was part of this wonderful family, and sorrow because I never again see this wonderful machine flying in Indian Naval colours,’’ he said {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian Navy first acquired Sea King Mark helicopters in April 1971 to strengthen its anti-submarine warfare capabilities against Pakistani submarines. TheSea King 42 Alpha variant was deployed aboard the Nilgiri-class frigates. TheSea King Mk 42 and the 42 Alpha variants were retired years ago, leaving the Bravo as the final operational variant in the series.

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According to Karve, around eight Sea King Bravo helicopters remained in service until their retirement. Over the years, they operated from aircraft carriers as well as Leander class, Godavari class and Delhi class warships. Besides combat roles, they were also used extensively for search and rescue missions.