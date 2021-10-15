After a money order, Aryan Khan gets a call from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan, who has been lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai in connection with a case of alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, got a phone call from home. News agency ANI reported on Friday citing prison officials as saying that Aryan Khan spoke with his father Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and his mother Gauri Khan through a video call.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case earlier this month, were shifted to the common cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative on Thursday.

Aryan Khan also received a money order from his family in Arthur Road prison, the jail’s superintendent has said. Jail superintendent Nitin Waychal said on Thursday they received the money order of ₹4,500 from Aryan Khan's family on October 11, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen, according to news agency ANI. According to jail rules, a prisoner can receive a money order of a maximum of ₹4,500 for their expenses inside a prison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Decision on Aryan’s bail plea in drugs case on Oct 20: Court

Aryan Khan will have to remain in jail for at least six more days as the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, after hearing arguments, posted the matter for orders on October 20. Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have sought bail from the court of special judge VV Patil.

NCB’s lawyer told the special NDPS court that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs as he opposed his bail plea in a case of alleged seizure of banned drugs from the cruise ship on October 2.

Also read | What did Aryan Khan message Arbaaz Merchant on WhatsApp?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Appearing for the NCB, additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh claimed that there was evidence to show that Aryan Khan was a regular consumer of drugs for the last few years. He also reiterated the charge of conspiracy against Aryan, based on his WhatsApp chats. The NCB has maintained Aryan's WhatsApp chats revealed his links with drug peddlers even though nothing was recovered from him.

The NCB has arrested 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.