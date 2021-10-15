Aryan Khan gets money order in Arthur Road prison, has to spend time in general cell till Wednesday

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has received a money order from his family in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison where he is lodged in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Mumbai cruise drug raid case, the jail’s superintendent has said.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will have to remain in jail for at least six more days after special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court judge VV Patil said he would pronounce his order on October 20.

According to news agency ANI, jail superintendent Nitin Waychal said on Thursday they received the money order of ₹4,500 from Aryan Khan's family on October 11, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen. A prisoner can receive a money order of a maximum of ₹4500 for their expenses inside the jail under the rules.

Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by the NCB in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, have been shifted to the common cells of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai after their Covid-19 report came negative on Thursday.

News agency PTI cited a jail official as saying that they were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road jail for seven days and their quarantine period ended on Wednesday. The official added that all of them were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus disease on Wednesday morning and as the results were negative, they were separated from each other and shifted to various general barracks.

They were shifted to the Arthur Road prison after their initial custodial remand with the NCB was over and a magistrate sent them in judicial custody for 14 days last week. An NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede busted an alleged drugs party on the cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. As many as 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following the raid on the cruise ship.