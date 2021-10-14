Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai cops begin probe into NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's 'stalking' complaint
Wankhede, currently in news after leading a raid on a cruise ship during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case, had filed a complaint on Monday that two police officials were following him.
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had said that he was stalked on October 7, when he visited a cemetery in Oshiwara, where his mother was buried after her death.(PTI)
Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has ordered an inquiry into the complaint lodged by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede that he was being stalked by two policemen and some other unidentified persons, an official said on Thursday. 

"The inquiry into Wankhede's complaint is being conducted by Additional Commissioner of Police (West)," the official said, adding that statements of the policemen, who allegedly stalked the NCB officer will be recorded along with others. 

As per the city police commissioner's orders, the inquiry report is expected in seven days, he said. In his complaint, Wankhede had said that he was stalked on October 7, when he visited a cemetery in Oshiwara, where his mother was buried after her death. 

He had alleged that his movement was being monitored and provided CCTV footage of the Oshiwara cemetery in support of his claim, an official had earlier said. 

Wankhede had also met state DGP Sanjay Pandey to raise the issue. Wankhede had also investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

