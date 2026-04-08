Bribe-tainted cop moved, not punished: Maharashtra officer shifted amid 15,000 payoff row

Instead of facing any punitive action, senior police inspector Sagar Ingole, accused of demanding bribes from officers in the Kashimira Traffic Division, was transferred to the Pelhar police station on Friday.

After bribery allegations, cop faces transfer not suspension

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Ingole, who served as the senior police inspector of the Kashimira Traffic Division, was booked by the police for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of ₹15,000 from a female police constable working within his division.

The police constable had filed a complaint regarding the matter with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in September 2025. After her complaint was verified, Ingole and a sub-inspector at the station were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

At the time, the ACB had laid traps and conducted their own verification proceedings. During the process the police found that the sub-inspector Golar demanded ₹15,000 from the complainant, explicitly stating that this amount had to be handed over to “the boss”. On September 25, during the second verification stage, while talking to the complainant, Ingole signaled his willingness to accept a bribe by stating, “Give whatever amount you wish to give. There is no rush, you can do it later.”

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{{^usCountry}} His transfer comes merely a few months after the earlier senior police inspector, Jitendra Vankoti was suspended following a large-scale drug manufacturing facility bust in the Pelhar area. Ingole’s transfer to that very police station has cast a shadow of doubt over the decision-making processes of the police administration. However, senior police officers claimed the transfer was just a routine procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His transfer comes merely a few months after the earlier senior police inspector, Jitendra Vankoti was suspended following a large-scale drug manufacturing facility bust in the Pelhar area. Ingole’s transfer to that very police station has cast a shadow of doubt over the decision-making processes of the police administration. However, senior police officers claimed the transfer was just a routine procedure. {{/usCountry}}

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