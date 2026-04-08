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Bribe-tainted cop moved, not punished: Maharashtra officer shifted amid 15,000 payoff row

Sagar Ingole served as the senior police inspector of the Kashimira Traffic Division.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By Megha Sood
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Instead of facing any punitive action, senior police inspector Sagar Ingole, accused of demanding bribes from officers in the Kashimira Traffic Division, was transferred to the Pelhar police station on Friday.

After bribery allegations, cop faces transfer not suspension

Ingole, who served as the senior police inspector of the Kashimira Traffic Division, was booked by the police for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of 15,000 from a female police constable working within his division.

The police constable had filed a complaint regarding the matter with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in September 2025. After her complaint was verified, Ingole and a sub-inspector at the station were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

At the time, the ACB had laid traps and conducted their own verification proceedings. During the process the police found that the sub-inspector Golar demanded 15,000 from the complainant, explicitly stating that this amount had to be handed over to “the boss”. On September 25, during the second verification stage, while talking to the complainant, Ingole signaled his willingness to accept a bribe by stating, “Give whatever amount you wish to give. There is no rush, you can do it later.”

 
prevention of corruption act anti-corruption bureau maharastra
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Home / Cities / Mumbai / Bribe-tainted cop moved, not punished: Maharashtra officer shifted amid 15,000 payoff row
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