Home / Cities / Mumbai News / After commuter notices ‘uneven gap’, traffic halted for 40mins on Kemps Corner bridge

After commuter notices ‘uneven gap’, traffic halted for 40mins on Kemps Corner bridge

mumbai news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 08:50 PM IST

The traffic cops stepped in and closed the bridge and allowed vehicles only after civic engineers inspected the purported gap and found nothing problematic with the bridge

According to traffic police officers, after the Gamdevi police received the call from a commuter, they asked the traffic police to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as a precaution (HT Photo)
According to traffic police officers, after the Gamdevi police received the call from a commuter, they asked the traffic police to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as a precaution (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai After a commuter noticed an ‘uneven gap’ between two of the girders of the Kemps Corner bridge in South Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and informed the Gamdevi police, traffic came to an abrupt halt for 40 minutes.

The traffic cops stepped in and closed the bridge and allowed vehicles only after civic engineers inspected the purported gap and found nothing problematic with the bridge.

According to traffic police officers, after the Gamdevi police received the call from a commuter, they asked the traffic police to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as a precaution.

The officers said that the traffic was diverted through August Kranti Maidan – Haji Ali - Wilson College - Nana Chowk route. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engineers arrived at the spot and inspected the ‘uneven gap’. “The BMC engineers informed us after inspection that there was no technical problem in the bridge,” said Pradnya Jedage, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, South Mumbai.

“We went to the site and examined the Kemps Corner bridge. The gap between two slabs has been misunderstood by someone as cracks. There is no danger at all,”said a civic official from the BMC bridges department.

Jedage said that the commuter reported misalignment in the joint between two girders, which looked as if the bridge had developed a crack and was in danger of giving way. “The traffic resumed around 3.40pm after the BMC engineers gave us a go ahead,” said Jedage.

Commuters, however, complained that Tardeo Road was jammed and traffic management was poor along the stretch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The incident had riled up the locals who were appalled by not just the negligence but also the apathy of the officials (HT Photo)

    Death after falling in open drain: Rights commission issues notice to BMC

    Mumbai The state human rights commission has asked the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) P south ward to explain why they should not be held responsible for the death of a 18-month-old, who fell in an open gutter in 2019. The toddler, Divyansh Singh, had fallen into a stormwater drain outside his house in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar on July 10, 2019.

  • Pune ZP health department launches leprosy and tuberculosis eradication drive from September 13 to September 30. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    ZP begins leprosy, TB eradication drive in Pune

    Pune: Pune zilla parishad (ZP) health department launches leprosy and tuberculosis eradication drive from September 13 to September 30. Till August-end, Pune had 629 leprosy patients under regular treatment. The leprosy rate in the district is 0.53 patients per 10,000 population. From April 2022 to August 2022, Pune recorded 209 new cases. The health drive is planned under the national leprosy eradication programme. Resident deputy collector Sanjay Teli reviewed the planning at the collectorate.

  • NEET-UG 2022 recorded the highest registrations for the entrance test since its inception, with over 18.7 lakh students registering (StockPic)

    Days after NEET-UG results, students highlight error in marksheets

    UG) was declared, several students have come forward to highlight errors in their score, and some have highlighted even worse, receiving two mark sheets for the same candidate. In separate emails, students have addressed this problem to the National Testing Agency—the exam conducting authority, but have got no response on the same as yet.

  • Prafful Sanjay Bhosale, 22, a resident of Gautami Mata Nagar in Worli, was returning home after meeting friends when a dumper suddenly took a U-turn on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan road at Worli as it was carrying gravel for the coastal road project and was on contractual duty (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Dumper on Coastal Road duty takes illegal U-turn, crushes biker

    Mumbai A 22-year-old biker came under the wheels of a dumper that was supplying material for the Coastal Road project on Tuesday evening. A resident of Gautami Mata Nagar in Worli, 22, Prafful Sanjay Bhosale, was returning home after meeting friends when a dumper suddenly took a U-turn on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan road at Worli as it was carrying gravel for the coastal road project and was on contractual duty.

  • Mumbai, India - April 18, 2018: On the occasion of World Heritage Day Central Railway runs(Ceremonial) Matheran toy train with Steam locomotive from Aman Lodge to Matheran in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

    Matheran’s toy train regains its popularity

    Mumbai: The toy train shuttle service from Matheran to Aman Lodge is regaining its popularity after the pandemic among tourists. In the last five months, this shuttle service has ferried more than 1.54 lakh passengers and earned revenue of ₹1.13 crore. Central Railway now plans to extend shuttle services till Neral. In 2020, the services of the toy train were discontinued due to the impact of cyclone Nisarg.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out