After commuter notices ‘uneven gap’, traffic halted for 40mins on Kemps Corner bridge
The traffic cops stepped in and closed the bridge and allowed vehicles only after civic engineers inspected the purported gap and found nothing problematic with the bridge
Mumbai After a commuter noticed an ‘uneven gap’ between two of the girders of the Kemps Corner bridge in South Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon and informed the Gamdevi police, traffic came to an abrupt halt for 40 minutes.
The traffic cops stepped in and closed the bridge and allowed vehicles only after civic engineers inspected the purported gap and found nothing problematic with the bridge.
According to traffic police officers, after the Gamdevi police received the call from a commuter, they asked the traffic police to close the bridge for vehicular traffic as a precaution.
The officers said that the traffic was diverted through August Kranti Maidan – Haji Ali - Wilson College - Nana Chowk route. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engineers arrived at the spot and inspected the ‘uneven gap’. “The BMC engineers informed us after inspection that there was no technical problem in the bridge,” said Pradnya Jedage, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, South Mumbai.
“We went to the site and examined the Kemps Corner bridge. The gap between two slabs has been misunderstood by someone as cracks. There is no danger at all,”said a civic official from the BMC bridges department.
Jedage said that the commuter reported misalignment in the joint between two girders, which looked as if the bridge had developed a crack and was in danger of giving way. “The traffic resumed around 3.40pm after the BMC engineers gave us a go ahead,” said Jedage.
Commuters, however, complained that Tardeo Road was jammed and traffic management was poor along the stretch.
Death after falling in open drain: Rights commission issues notice to BMC
Mumbai The state human rights commission has asked the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) P south ward to explain why they should not be held responsible for the death of a 18-month-old, who fell in an open gutter in 2019. The toddler, Divyansh Singh, had fallen into a stormwater drain outside his house in Goregaon's Ambedkar Nagar on July 10, 2019.
ZP begins leprosy, TB eradication drive in Pune
Pune: Pune zilla parishad (ZP) health department launches leprosy and tuberculosis eradication drive from September 13 to September 30. Till August-end, Pune had 629 leprosy patients under regular treatment. The leprosy rate in the district is 0.53 patients per 10,000 population. From April 2022 to August 2022, Pune recorded 209 new cases. The health drive is planned under the national leprosy eradication programme. Resident deputy collector Sanjay Teli reviewed the planning at the collectorate.
Days after NEET-UG results, students highlight error in marksheets
UG) was declared, several students have come forward to highlight errors in their score, and some have highlighted even worse, receiving two mark sheets for the same candidate. In separate emails, students have addressed this problem to the National Testing Agency—the exam conducting authority, but have got no response on the same as yet.
Dumper on Coastal Road duty takes illegal U-turn, crushes biker
Mumbai A 22-year-old biker came under the wheels of a dumper that was supplying material for the Coastal Road project on Tuesday evening. A resident of Gautami Mata Nagar in Worli, 22, Prafful Sanjay Bhosale, was returning home after meeting friends when a dumper suddenly took a U-turn on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan road at Worli as it was carrying gravel for the coastal road project and was on contractual duty.
Matheran’s toy train regains its popularity
Mumbai: The toy train shuttle service from Matheran to Aman Lodge is regaining its popularity after the pandemic among tourists. In the last five months, this shuttle service has ferried more than 1.54 lakh passengers and earned revenue of ₹1.13 crore. Central Railway now plans to extend shuttle services till Neral. In 2020, the services of the toy train were discontinued due to the impact of cyclone Nisarg.
