After CP’s instructions, FIRs almost double in city
Mumbai The number of first information reports (FIRs) registered in the city has almost doubled after police commissioner Sanjay Pandey instructed cops to stop turning away citizens with minor complaints and register FIRs.
The data obtained by Hindustan Times from the Mumbai police showed that in January and February this year, all the 99 police stations in the city had registered 3,878 and 4,602 FIRs, respectively, whereas in March, the number went up to 8,028. Last year in March, 4,920 FIRs were registered in the city.
A senior police officer said that most of the additional FIRs were regarding mobile phone thefts, thefts of other articles and rash and negligent wrong-side driving.
“The commissioner had an internal meeting last month and warned officers. He said that if any one is guilty of not registering FIRs in any cognisable offence, then an FIR will be registered against the policeman under section 166A (public servant disobeying direction under law) of Indian Penal Code,” a police officer said.
Explaining the factors responsible for the reluctant approach of policemen, an officer said, “After stealing a mobile phone, usually the accused runs away and sells the phone. Most of the stolen phones are generally priced below ₹20,000. Generally, not much efforts are put to trace and seize stolen mobile unless that it is used in any serious crime or terrorist activities. That’s why the police do not investigate mobile thefts.”
Refusing to agree that increased number of FIRs would overburden the policemen, an officer said that the commissioner has already ordered all the 99 police stations to send five police assistant sub-inspector and hawaldars, who are smart and energetic, from each police stations to undergo training so that they can be entrusted with responsibility of investigation of small criminal cases.
The sudden increase in FIRs across the city is being attributed to the new commissioner’s zero tolerance towards police officers turning away complaints in cognisable cases in a bid to reduce the number of crimes in their respective jurisdictions.
After taking charge as city police chief on February 28, Pandey in the first week of March shared his direct mobile number on social media and started a Facebook Live session every Sunday to interact with people to understand their problems.
During his first Facebook Live session on March 6, Pandey informed citizens that he has asked his officers to register FIRs for all cognizable offences instead of just accepting written complaints.
He had given clear instructions, “No missing cases will be tolerable in matters like mobile theft, wallet thefts and other snatching; FIRs are a must.”
Despite this order, the police chief received complaints of burking of FIRs at the police station. He looked into the matter and stern action was taken against some police sub-inspectors who had refused to lodge FIRs.
“The police chief believes that due to discouraging behaviour of policemen, injustice is happening in the city. Also, because of this problem, many mobile theft cases go unreported and the real picture does not come out,” said a senior police officer.
Another official said that earlier in cases of mobile thefts, police used to just give a missing phone/article certificate. If someone’s mobile is lost or stolen, then the complainant first needs to get a new SIM for that mobile number. For this, the mobile company asks for the copy of the police complaint.
-
Cops to be felicitated every fortnight for fitness, functioning & grooming
PRAYAGRAJ: Policemen who wear clean uniforms, maintain their health and display good behaviour towards people will now be felicitated by the SSP every fortnight. The cops will be selected on five parameters which will include good uniform, good fitness and good behaviour, among others. Cops who do well, including constables, head constables, woman cops and sub-inspectors will be felicitated every 15 days in a bid to motivate other cops,” SSP Ajay Kumar said.
-
No water cuts planned in Pune, dams well stocked
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has not planned any water cuts in the coming days as the four dams which provide water to Pune city have adequate stock. “The PMC has not planned any water cuts right now as there is enough water stock in all four dams-Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadkwasla and Temghar,” said head of water department PMC, Aniruddha Pawaskar.
-
Sahakarnagar police nab two youths in connection with threatening social media videos
PUNE The Sahakarnagar police on Sunday, took action against hooligans, after videos of youths from Dhankawadi and Balajinagar areas, openly showing sharp weapons and threatening local residents went viral on the social media. This sparked outrage among citizens. The police have detained two men and a search to arrest others was in progress.
-
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
PUNE The fire brigade department and Haveli police fished out two bodies of youths who were found floating in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam on Saturday. The two youths have been identified as Vijay Nagnath Rokade ( 23) and Robin Kuber Waghmare ( 23) both of whom were missing for the past two days. They were residents of Warje Malwadi, police said.
-
After 2-yr lull, passenger movement between India, Pak via ICP up
After two years of pandemic lull, the integrated check-post at the Attari border in Amritsar, there has been an increase in passenger traffic between India and Pakistan. “The movement of passengers has increased in the past three to four days,” said a senior official who didn't wish to be named. Soon, the government of Pakistan also followed suit. Jathas were allowed to cross the border after getting the special permission.
