After 'designer' Anishka, father Anil Jaisinghani arrested for ‘blackmailing’ Amruta Fadnavis

ByAniruddha Dhar | Reported by Manish Pathak
Mar 20, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Earlier, Anil's daughter Anishka Jaisinghani, a designer, was arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to Amruta.

Anil Jaisinghani, a notorious cricket bookie, was arrested from Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was on the run.

Amruta Fadnavis and her husband and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Police said Anil was hiding in Gujarat and he was arrested from there and the crime branch team brought him to Mumbai. In the same case, the Mumbai police arrested Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha, 27, on Thursday, and she is in police custody till March 21.

The case was registered on February 20 by Amruta at Malabar Hill police station. She had alleged that Aniksha had sent her a message, threatening to make the voice notes and video clips public if the latter did not pay her 10 crore and get her father cleared of all charges.

Anil was wanted in 17 cases registered in five states - Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Assam - and Aniksha is also named in one of the cases in Goa.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police added an extortion section against Anishka.

"Extortion section 385 of the Indian Penal Code has been added against the accused, who threatened to make two videos viral and demanded a bribe from Amruta Fadnavis," said an officer of Mumbai Police.

Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

