MUMBAI: Elections will finally be held in St. Sebastian Homes Cooperative Society, spread across 119 plots, in Bandra West, following a prolonged legal battle. After nearly 2 years, polls ordered for Bandra’s St. Sebastian Homes Society

In order to ensure the polls go through seamlessly, deputy registrar, H West Ward, Adinath Dagade has formed a three-member committee, for administrative purposes, through an order issued on May 7, 2026. The committee comprises retired cooperative officer Ashok Pagare as chairman; and Eric Tellis and Clement Soares as members. Additionally, election officer Gyaneshwar Satre has been appointed to conduct the election in the society for the 2026–2030 term.

The election has been pending following disputes, resignations and legal proceedings under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960.

The dispute arose after three members of the society’s managing committee resigned on December 13, 2024, which affected its functioning. The administrative vacuum required intervention and initiation of a fresh election process under Rule 76 (b) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Committee Election) Rules, 2014.

On August 6, 2025, Deepak Kekane was appointed as the authorised officer and administrator of the society under Section 77 (A) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act. Kekane’s appointment was however challenged by the society through appeals and revision applications, but the orders were upheld and the matter subsequently reached the Bombay high court (HC), where petitions were filed against the administrative orders.

On April 22, 2026, HC directed the society to proceed in accordance with earlier judicial rulings governing the appointment and functioning of authorised officers in cooperative societies. A subsequent hearing was conducted on April 24, 2026, where complainants and representatives of the society presented arguments. Parties were permitted to submit written submissions until May 5, 2026.

During the proceedings, the eligibility of individuals proposed for appointment as authorised officers was examined. Two complainants seeking appointment were found ineligible due to pending election disputes and issues relating to temporary membership status. Authorities also confirmed the resignation of certain committee members whose departures had contributed to the administrative deadlock.

The court emphasised that appointment of interim administrators and authorised officers in cooperative societies are temporary measures, with the interim arrangements not exceeding 12 months, and intended only to restore democratic functioning. It also stated that authorised officers should avoid major policy decisions and restrict themselves to routine administration while ensuring elections are initiated within one week and completed as expeditiously as possible.

HC also observed that preference should be given to internal members unless serious conflicts or factional disputes make external appointments necessary. The deputy registrar, while assessing the situation at St. Sebastian Home Co-operative Society, concluded that merely filling casual vacancies would not adequately restore stable management, and that a broader interim arrangement was necessary to ensure impartial administration and smooth conduct of elections amid ongoing internal disputes.

Following these findings, the Dagade ordered the replacement of the earlier single-authorised officer arrangement with a three-member committee.

Three crucial points emerged from the order. Firstly, a resigning member ceases to be counted toward quorum from the moment they stop functioning, regardless of whether the society formally accepts the resignation. Secondly, a managing committee is only validly constituted when its functional strength meets the threshold as stated in the bye-laws. If the strength is below the threshold even by a single member, the committee loses its capacity to pass any resolutions. Thirdly, a resignation once tendered in writing is legally complete upon delivery and the person cannot be compelled to continue against their will.

Evolution of Bandra’s Catholic enclave

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Heritage Conservation Society, Bombay was a Portuguese province in the 15th and 16th centuries. In the 1600s, the Portuguese built a church in Bandra on a hillock, which eventually came to be known as the Mount Mary Church. The Portuguese also built a road from Mahim Fort to the church to facilitate easy access for devotees attending the ceremonies there. Thanks to the church, the once isolated area was converted into a settlement for Catholics; and soon, small and large, cozy and traditional villas dotted the landscape.

Later, when Bandra developed in the late 1800 and early 1900s, cooperative housing societies based on community were created by obtaining land from Bombay Improvement Trust on leases of 999 years. Two societies emerged in Bandra -- St. Sebastian Homes Cooperative Society and Salsette Catholic Cooperative Housing Society, where only Roman Catholics are permitted to own a property.