After public opposition, BMC scraps elevated car parking proposal at Matunga Station

MUMBAI: The BMC has officially scrapped a controversial proposal to construct an Elevated Multilevel Electro Car Parking facility outside Matunga railway station. The decision, taken on May 5, came after sustained public opposition and a thorough evaluation of logistical and traffic concerns. The BMC has indicated a willingness to prioritise community feedback and urban functionality over automated infrastructure development, at least in sensitive and high-traffic zones like railway station precincts. (HT)

A critical meeting to deliberate on the project was held on January 9, 2025, chaired by additional municipal commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi. Attendees included key officials from the municipal corporation, such as the deputy municipal commissioners for Zone II and Infrastructure, the chief engineer of the Development Plan and representatives from the traffic department and F North ward. The minutes of the meeting were later disclosed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2025.

The project had reached an advanced stage, with the traffic department having floated a tender and appointed a contractor. The department also secured a No Objection Certificate from the railway authorities, as the proposed site falls within a railway buffer zone.

Despite these approvals, several technical and civic issues were flagged during the meeting. The chief engineer (Development Plan) clarified that the land in question was not originally reserved for public parking under the 1991 Strategic Regional Development Plan though it had been used informally for parking and housed a police chowky. Under the Development Plan 2034, the land is now designated for both parking and police use.

A major concern was the potential traffic disruption. Lakhamshi Napoo Road, the proposed site for the facility, is a vital access route to Matunga Central railway station. Officials feared that the construction and operation of a multilevel parking structure could severely obstruct the movement of railway commuters, especially during peak hours, causing congestion and chaos at the station’s entry and exit points.

Public opposition played a decisive role in the project’s cancellation. G R Vora from the Petition Group Foundation lodged a formal complaint on November 20, 2024, addressed to multiple authorities, voicing strong objections to the proposed facility. Subsequently, on November 29, the deputy municipal commissioner (Zone II) along with ward and traffic staff conducted a site inspection.

Taking into account all technical evaluations, public feedback and potential disruptions, the committee reached a unanimous decision to terminate the project. With the cancellation, the BMC has indicated a willingness to prioritise community feedback and urban functionality over automated infrastructure development, at least in sensitive and high-traffic zones like railway station precincts.