After Sunday’s flash strike, BEST employees to receive 29,000 as Diwali bonus

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 05, 2024 07:44 AM IST

BEST staff's flash strike for Diwali bonuses led to the BMC allocating ₹75-80 crore, allowing each employee to receive ₹29,000 upon Election Commission approval.

After Sunday’s flash strike, BEST employees to receive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,000 as Diwali bonus
MUMBAI: The flash strike by BEST staff at Magathane depot on Sunday over non-payment of Diwali bonus this year has brought good news for all the 26,000 odd BEST employees, as the administration on Monday declared that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made available 75-80 crore towards their bonus.

Sources who attended the meeting between the unions and the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) administration held at BEST’s headquarters in Colaba said after the civic body allocation, each employee will now recieve a Diwali bonus of 29,000.

“Considering the ongoing election code of conduct, we will seek permission from the Election Commission before we deposit the Diwali bonus into the bank accounts of BEST employees,” said a BEST official.

The union leaders who attended the meeting confirmed the administration has agreed to pay the bonus. “The general manager of BEST has agreed to pay 80 crore to their employees as Diwali bonus once they get permission from Election Commission,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, leader of the BEST workers union.

Another union leader, the president of Mumbai Kamgar Sena, Suhas Samant, said, “ 80 crore will be transferred through online mode in two days once Election Commission gives the go-ahead.”

Last year, each BEST employee received 20,000 as bonus. This year, however, no such bonus was announced and, hence, on the morning of November 3, some BEST drivers, conductors and other staff went on a flash strike till 10am at Magathane depot.

