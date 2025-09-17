Maharashtra AG Dr Birendra Saraf resigns, asked to continue till December

MUMBAI: Three years after his appointment as the state’s top law officer, Advocate General of Maharashtra Dr Birendra Saraf tendered his resignation to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis citing personal reasons. It is learnt that Saraf has been asked to continue in his office till December. Advocate General of Maharashtra Dr Birendra Saraf. (Hindustan Times)

In his resignation letter, submitted to the CM on August 22, a day after they met, Saraf wrote that in order to avoid any inconvenience to the state government and to ensure there was time for the government to identify his successor, he would tender his resignation to the Governor of Maharashtra on September 30.

Saraf also expressed his gratitude to the chief minister and to the state government and wrote, “To have served as the Advocate General for the State of Maharashtra has been the greatest honour and privilege of my professional life.”

According to sources, Saraf has been wanting to get back to his private law practice. He had expressed his desire to resign prior to August 22 as well, but he had put it on hold after he was requested to continue in the office.

A senior advocate with over 25 years of legal practice, Saraf was appointed Advocate General in August, 2022. He steered the state government through legal challenges including, most recently, the petitions in the Maratha reservation issue, the pigeon feeding issue and the construction of the jetty near Radio Club. Dr Saraf has also served as secretary of the Bombay Bar Association.