MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rapped the state government over delays in addressing child and maternal deaths in the tribal region of Melghat, and directed that a timeline be announced for laying the foundation stone of 50-bedded district hospitals in the region. ‘Agonies must end’: HC pushes for 50-bed hospitals in Melghat

“Somewhere the agonies have to end”, a division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri said while referring to the lack of adequate healthcare services in the region despite judicial intervention since 1993.

“We are in 2026 now. This much time do you take in this matter? And you’re still trying to tell us that someday hospitals will come up?” the court remarked.

Highlighting the long-standing nature of child and maternal deaths, advocate Jugalkishore Gilda, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that over the years, around 30,000 children had died of malnourishment. He cited the absence of seasoned medical professionals in Melghat despite the state’s continued assurances, and said, “No permanent solution has been found yet. The state has assured us of establishing 50-bedded hospitals in the region but god knows when it will be implemented.”.

Additional government pleader Bhupesh Sammy highlighted the challenges of establishing new district hospitals, such as arranging funds, infrastructure and additional staves.

“A team of public health officers visited Melghat in December (2025) to assess the deteriorating health infrastructure in the tribal-dominated region. 30-bedded hospitals will be upgraded to 50-bedded hospitals. We will need additional staves and funds for the facilities,” Sammy said.

The court, however, reiterated that the situation could not continue and directed the state government to clarify the timeline for establishment of these hospitals.

“We are folding our hands to you, tell us when will you announce the establishment of this hospital? We will give you time to clarify this before us”, the court said, posting the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

The petitioners had earlier informed the court that 65 infants below six months had died between June and November 2025 due to malnutrition, while 220 children were in the Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) category, of which 50% could die if no help was provided.

According to data placed before the legislative assembly, 10,000 children across the state were identified as malnourished till November 2024, including 1,290 SAM cases in Dharni and 788 in Chikhaldara talukas, both located in the difficult-to-access Melghat region.