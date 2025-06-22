Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Air India crash: Teary eyes bid farewell to crew member Deepak Pathak

ByAnamika Gharat
Jun 22, 2025 07:20 AM IST

As the funeral procession made its way through the narrow lanes of Badlapur, neighbours gathered silently—some wiping away tears, others whispering prayers—each one carrying a memory of the cheerful young man who had touched their lives

MUMBAI: Grief hung heavy in the air as family, friends, and neighbours bid a tearful farewell to Deepak Pathak, a 34-year-old Air India cabin crew member who lost his life in the plane crash in Ahmedabad ten days ago. His last rites were performed on Saturday afternoon at the Manjarli crematorium.

Air India crash: Teary eyes bid farewell to crew member Deepak Pathak

At the heart of the mourning stood his devastated family—his mother, two elder sisters, and young niece—shattered by the sudden and irreparable loss. The tragedy has cast a long shadow over Rawal Complex, the residential society where Deepak spent most of his life.

“He was always smiling, helpful, and well-behaved,” recalled a neighbour, struggling to contain their emotions. Another long-time resident, Sunil Sawant, added, “Such a sweet boy. Never fought with anyone, always respectful. It’s unbearable to lose a son like him.”

Earlier in the day, Deepak’s sisters, Varsha and Shruti, returned from Ahmedabad, where they had spent the past several days awaiting DNA confirmation of his identity. Both had rushed there as soon as they heard their brother might be among the crash victims. “They were determined to bring him home—no matter what,” said a close family friend.

As the funeral procession made its way through the narrow lanes of Badlapur, neighbours gathered silently—some wiping away tears, others whispering prayers—each one carrying a memory of the cheerful young man who had touched their lives.

At home, Deepak’s father, Balasaheb, remains in deep shock. A relative shared, “He has been unwell, and now… he just sits silently by the phone, as if waiting to hear Deepak’s voice one last time.”

Sarthak Surve, a family friend and neighbour, said the entire community had stayed in touch with the sisters throughout the ordeal. “We were all hoping—praying—for a miracle. This loss isn’t just the family’s. It’s ours too.”

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Air India crash: Teary eyes bid farewell to crew member Deepak Pathak
