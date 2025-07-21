Airline employee accused of rape tries to flee to Hong Kong, nabbed at airport

MUMBAI: A London-based airline’s employee accused of raping a 23-year-old air hostess was arrested at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, just before he fled to Hong Kong. He allegedly forced her to drink alcohol in excess before taking her to his house in Mira Road, said a police officer. Once the FIR was registered, he decided to leave India permanently. (Shutterstock)

The complainant works as an air hostess in the same London-based airline as the accused. On June 29, she was on a long-haul trip to London when she met the 25-year-old accused on the plane. According to the complaint, after they returned to Mumbai, he took her to a party in Mira Road where he allegedly forced her to drink liquor in excess till she was too inebriated. He then booked a cab at around 3.45am and took her to his house. Taking advantage of the compromised state she was in, he allegedly raped her. The victim said she was too intoxicated to resist his advances.

According to the police, she suffered mental shock after the rape and was allegedly threatened by the accused. “The accused warned her of serious consequences if she filed a complaint with the police,” said a police officer. She continued working and went abroad on another long-haul trip. After returning to Mumbai this time, she approached the Navghar police, who on Saturday booked the accused under Sections 64 (rape) and Sections 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

As soon as the FIR was registered, the accused prepared to flee. He secured a job with a Hong Kong-based airline company and even obtained his visa, the officer said. The Navghar police then contacted the vigilance department of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Sahar police to apprehend the accused from the airport. “Police sub-inspector Sanjay Lokhandemali is conducting the investigation,” said senior police inspector Dheeraj Koli.