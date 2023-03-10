Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ajit Pawar alleges 500 crore scam in govt ads during Fadnavis’s tenure

Ajit Pawar alleges 500 crore scam in govt ads during Fadnavis’s tenure

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 10, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Pawar sought a detailed probe and suspension of the officers with immediate effect. He said that the preliminary probe was conducted after Uddhav Thackeray led MVA government came to power in 2019. The report found blatant violations on part of eight officials including DG and the principal secretary

Mumbai: Opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday alleged a scam worth over 500 crore in issuing advertisements of various welfare schemes of the state government in 2017 and 2018. He said that advertisements were given by the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) without taking prior approval from the chief minister, who heads the department.

Pawar said that the chief secretary in his preliminary probe found the then director general (DG) DGIPR and then principal secretary, the social justice department guilty of irregularities as the approval from the chief minister was necessary for spending such a large amount of money on advertisements (Vijay Bate)
Pawar said that the chief secretary in his preliminary probe found the then director general (DG) DGIPR and then principal secretary, the social justice department guilty of irregularities as the approval from the chief minister was necessary for spending such a large amount of money on advertisements (Vijay Bate)

Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister of the state at that time. Speaker Rahul Narvekar has directed the state government to take cognisance of the matter. State BJP, however, ridiculed the allegations saying the budget of the department was only 26 crore.

Pawar said that the chief secretary in his preliminary probe found the then director general (DG) DGIPR and then principal secretary, the social justice department guilty of irregularities as the approval from the chief minister was necessary for spending such a large amount of money on advertisements.

Pawar sought a detailed probe and suspension of the officers with immediate effect. He said that the preliminary probe was conducted after Uddhav Thackeray led MVA government came to power in 2019. The report found blatant violations on part of eight officials including DG and the principal secretary.

He also alleged that the chief minister Eknath Shinde is trying to protect the guilty officers. “By directing all the departments to take post facto approval from him, he is trying to shield the officers.”

Pawar also told the state assembly that the state finance department refused to clear the bills of the advertisements given in 2017 and 2018 after which CM issued the directions for post facto approval. While issuing orders for the advertisements, the then DG, DGIPR wrote on the file that the chief minister had been informed about the move, by the opposition leader informed.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar directed the state government to take cognisance of the matter.

BJP however ridiculed the allegations and termed them as baseless. “When the Devendra Fadnavis government came into power, the annual budget of DGIPR was 26 crore. It was eventually increased to around 40 crore. Even if we accumulate the budget of the five-year period of the Fadnavis government, the amount doesn’t go beyond 125 crore,” said Keshav Upadhyay, chief spokesperson, in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out