Ajit Pawar: Will not disconnect power supply over bills for now
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday declared there will be no disconnection of electricity supply for farmer and local residents who failed to pay their bills until the issue of non-payment of the outstanding bills was debated in the state Assembly.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which created a din in both the houses of state legislature over the issue, demanded an urgent debate on the matter, saying they were unhappy with the action by state-owned power companies. They threated to intensify the agitation if the government did not announce stopping the disconnection of power supply.
“No power connections of agricultural pumps and domestic consumers will be disconnected until the issue of non-payment of outstanding bills is debated in the state assembly. The matter will be discussed in the lower House in a day or two,” Pawar said in the Assembly.
The issue also led to adjournment of proceedings in the Council as the Opposition was not satisfied with the response from the treasury benches. After a brief adjournment, Pawar came to the Council and said, “The government is ready to discuss the pending electricity bill in the legislature. The power supply for agricultural pumps and consumers in the state will not be cut until the members of both the parties are satisfied after the discussion. A special meeting will be held to discuss the power arrears in the state.”
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said people are infuriated with the move as they were already facing an economic crisis and disconnection is nothing less than double whammy for them. “Lakhs of people have received disconnection notices by the power companies for non-payment of electricity dues. The disconnection drive is going on parallely. Farmers were badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic, lockdown and floods. There are consumers who have received inflated power bills up to ₹80 crore. The state energy minister (Nitin Raut) had declared a concession in power bills, instead of which the peopel have been gifted with the tariff hike,” Fadnavis said.
“Shopkeepers could not open their shops owing to lockdown and now if you are asking them to pay the bills immediately, how are they going to manage? People are really annoyed with the move. The state government must stop the disconnection drive immediately,” he demanded.
In the Upper House, leader of opposition Pravin Darekar said the power connections are cut to “forcibly” recover money from farmers and middle-class households. He demanded, “The government is not in a profit-making business, if they are in a loss, they should secure loans but forgo the pending bills of the people and stop disconnection immediately.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MMRDA seeks Bombay HC’s nod to start Metro work at disputed plot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Civic contractor dumps raw sewage in Bhandup salt lakes, green activist seeks action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 700 hospitals, nursing homes in Mumbai flouting fire safety norms: BMC audit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos persists at Mumbai vaccination centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man blocks actor Ajay Devgn’s car over his stand on farm laws, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: AC trains soon on Western Railway’s slow corridor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai coastal road work in fast lane, 100m tunneling done
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹1,030 crore Axis Bank loan fraud case: Peter Kerkar, 2 senior Cox and Kings executives arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road dust main contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajit Pawar: Will not disconnect power supply over bills for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC permits resumption of construction near Banganga Talav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record corruption in the name of handling Covid in Maharashtra, alleges Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 8,000 for second straight day
- With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe not against Tendulkar or Lata Mangeshkar but against BJP IT cell: Deshmukh
- Deshmukh on February 8 ordered a probe to check if Indian celebrities were forced to tweet by the BJP to counter the tweets posted by international celebrities who tweeted criticising the government’s handling of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches in CoWIN cause crowding at Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox