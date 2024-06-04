Akasa Air flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to bomb threat

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday after it received a bomb threat, making it the third such instance in three days. HT Image

The captain of the Delhi-Mumbai flight followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13am, Akasa Air said in a statement. The aircraft was carrying 186 passengers along with one infant and six crew members.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

“Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 3, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad and all passengers were deplaned. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground,” the airline said in a statement.

Earlier, on Sunday, a Vistara UK 024 flight operating on the Paris-Mumbai route received a bomb threat on board after which a full emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport prior to its arrival at 10.19am. The aircraft was taken to an isolation bay and searched after it landed, but no bomb or suspicious object was found. All 294 passengers on board were evacuated safely using a step ladder.

In another similar incident on Saturday, an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai with 172 passengers on board received a bomb threat following which the aircraft made an emergency landing in Mumbai.