NAVI MUMBAI: A recently conducted comprehensive data analysis has revealed alarming trends related to diabetes in India, particularly among the younger population. One out of every five individuals diagnosed with diabetes in the last five years falls within the age group of 18-30. One in five individuals diagnosed with diabetes are within 18-30 years

Analysing around 16,000 digital interactions over the past year, the study conducted by Fitterfly, a health-tech leader in the field of digital therapeutics, provides detailed insights into the spread, management, and complications of both diabetes and pre-diabetes within the country.

Among the key findings of the study is that 60% of people suffering from uncontrolled diabetes are within 18-45 years, posing a serious threat to the nation’s future. This trend not only threatens public health but also India’s demographic dividend and economic prosperity, experts say.

Thirty percent of the analysed individuals had glycated haemoglobin (HbA1C) levels above 9.5%, which needs immediate attention as it can lead to severe complications. Among them, shockingly 22% were not taking prescribed medications and instead were seeking alternative solutions.

Additionally, despite 70% of subjects having a family history of diabetes, there was a lack of proactive measures to prevent the disease.

The data showed a general trend of ignoring regular medication and adherence to diabetes care protocols, even among those recently diagnosed.

The study in the wake of earlier reports that there are over 101 million people with diabetes in the world and around 136 million who are pre-diabetic, raises worries on the high prevalence.

Dr Tejal Lathia, a practising endocrinologist in Navi Mumbai stated, “The observations from my practice closely align with the findings of this study. It’s evident that a considerable number of younger patients with diabetes are turning to alternative solutions, particularly lifestyle modifications to manage their condition. This reflects their proactive approach to finding effective strategies.”

She warned, “However, It should not be overlooked that attempting some remedies for diabetes can be challenging and harmful without medical supervision. A joint responsibility between doctors and persons living with diabetes is thus needed.”

Explained Dr Lathia, “Improved diabetes outcomes can be achieved via the synergy between doctors and patients utilising technological advancements, ultimately resulting in practical, safe, and long-term strategies for effective management.”

Dr Arbinder Singal, co-founder and CEO of Fitterfly, speaking on the study said, “With growing diabetes prevalence in India, our study highlights that a significant number of young individuals have poor glycemic control and are neglecting diabetes medications. This is where personalised, technology-driven interventions can make a difference.”

He explained, “Customised diet plans, tailored exercise routines, stress management, and ensuring adherence to medication through tech can contribute immensely. For a large segment of those with uncontrolled diabetes, special programmes can provide effective outcomes and alter the trajectory of diabetes in India.”

Stated Dr Singhal, “The increasing prevalence of diabetes among younger people, with a mean age of 43 years, threatens India’s productivity and growth potential. There is a need for collaboration between healthcare providers, DTx platforms, and authorities to enhance awareness, correct misconceptions, and promote effective diabetes management.”