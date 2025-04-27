Alibag locals protest unplanned devpt amidst poor infra

ALIBAG: A citizens’ movement is unfolding in Alibag, with its original inhabitants and affluent settlers teaming up to ensure that the village’s tranquillity remains undisturbed. The initiative stems from a fear of fast-paced unplanned development that threatens to turn it into a concrete jungle, putting a strain on its already inadequate infrastructure. Navi Mumbai, India - April 26, 2025:Alibag locals & settlers unite for holistic vision at Alibag in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Alibag has been a favoured spot among wealthy Mumbaikars who have chosen to build expansive second homes here for decades; while some choose to unwind in luxury, over the years others have chosen to relocate, breaking away from the bustle of Mumbai. The idyll is likely to be disturbed now, as thanks to improved connectivity it has captured the interest of real estate barons.

Pinakin Patel, an architect who moved to the village in 1999 with his employees, choosing a better quality of life, is leading the movement “for an intelligent development of Alibag”. Along with the NGO Vidyasan Education Foundation, he has formed a WhatsApp group, launched a website AlibagOptimists.in and initiated a series of meetings, across demographic.

The first meeting was held on Saturday, which was attended by sarpanches and villa owners. The interactive session put emphasis on the USP of the region, the developments taking place amidst infrastructural shortcomings and the way forward to ensure a planned zonal development.

“Improved connectivity with the advent of RoRo service and Atal Setu has brought Alibag close to Mumbai. It is now a part of MMRDA, with big developers rushing in with mega housing projects,” said Patel. “This is happening without a holistic vision which will harm the cultural ecological potential of the sensitive area. The merger of the peripheral green zones into urban centres needs to be worked out intelligently. Quality life cannot be sacrificed for commercial gains.”

Patel stressed that he and those who have joined him in the movement are not activists but optimists, seeking to “create a social dialogue between residents and elected representatives”.

Sanjana Patil, member of Sasawane gram panchayat, who was present at the meeting, said, “Alibag’s economy depends on tourism. Most of our people are employed in bungalows and farm houses or engaged in allied tourist activities. Once the high rises and townships come up, there will be little difference between Alibag and Mumbai – it will sound the death knell for a tourism-based economy, rendering us jobless.”

She added, while they are not opposed to development, planners must bear in mind basic issues like water, supply of electricity and waste management. “Fulfilling these basic necessities is already becoming a challenge. Add to that narrow roads leading to traffic snarls and the absence of good hospitals,” she said.

Prasad Gaikwad, another sarpanch from Kihim, underscored the problem of adequate water for all. “With villages facing acute water shortage, with residents depending on borewells and water tankers, where will the new townships get water from? There is a limit to how much groundwater can be exploited. How is the government giving permissions?”

Dr Altaf Patel, director of medicine at Jaslok Hospital, who came to Awas village in 1986 said, “Things are changing so rapidly here that electricity, water and road issues are cropping up. We need constant dialogue with the government to make things better in this most expensive real estate market of the country.”

Anand Burande, deputy sarpanch of Akshi observed, “Bungalows built by residents of Mumbai and Pune are welcome as they contribute to the beauty and economy of Alibag. However, the high rises will turn this into a concrete jungle. The infrastructure development needs to be speeded up. The bhoomipujan for the Sambarkund dam was done years ago, but it is yet to take off.”

Prachi Deshmukh, member of NGO Vidyasan Education Foundation, voted for systematic development and said, “more meetings will be held where new issues will be discussed”.