All 33 accused in Dombivli rape case held: police

With the arrest of two more persons on Monday, all 33 accused in the alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district have been held, Manpada police said.

The two accused, police added, were arrested late on Sunday and early on Monday from various locations in Thane.

“Both the accused were arrested from different locations in the district. All the 33 accused named in the first information report (FIR) have now been arrested and no new names have cropped up in the investigation so far,” senior police inspector Dadahari Chaure said.

With all the accused under arrest, the police’s priority will now be to file its chargesheet in the case, Chaure added. Of the total accused, two minors were detained last week and sent to a juvenile home in Bhiwandi.

In her complaint on September 22, the survivor alleged that it all started in January when a man she was in a relationship with, threatened to leak their private videos and forced her to have physical relations with some of his friends and acquaintances. All the accused then raped the girl, a resident of Dombivli (East), at various locations on multiple occasions till September, officials familiar with the matter said.

The matter, however, came to light earlier this month when the survivor approached a relative over the prolonged sexual abuse.