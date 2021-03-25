Ambani bomb scare case: NIA seeks Sachin Vaze’s custody for another 15 days

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday sought suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze’s custody for fifteen more days. Vaze was produced before a special NIA court on the expiry of his custody .

The agency arrested Vaze on March 13 in connection with Ambani security scare case. On Wednesday, it invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Vaze. Under the act, the agency can seek custody of the accused for up to 30 days, which, otherwise is restricted to a maximum of 14 days only.

While seeking Vaze’s further custody, additional solicitor general Anil Singh argued that the NIA recovered 62 live bullets, which are unaccounted for, from the police official’s residence in Thane during search. Also, Singh said, that Vaze was issued 30 bullets by his department but only five of those were recovered. He argued that the agency needed to investigate further why Vaze had such a large number of bullets which were unaccounted for while most of the ones issued to him were missing.

The agency also informed the court that while he was investigating the case, Vaze allegedly collected and destroyed CCTV footage of several places and he was also found to be using a fake identity card.

Further, the agency claimed that it has collected several forensic evidences, such as burnt clothes, traces and samples from the five cars seized in the case and those have been sent for forensic analysis and DNA profiling.

The agency also said that during his custody, Vaze has not cooperated with the police.