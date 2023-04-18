Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Amid Covid spike, Maharashtra to buy 2L vials of vaccine from Bharat Biotech

Amid Covid spike, Maharashtra to buy 2L vials of vaccine from Bharat Biotech

PTI |
Apr 18, 2023 07:46 AM IST

As an exceptional case, the state government issued an order relaxing some conditions for the procurement of the vials of the vaccines.

The Maharashtra government will buy two lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines from Bharat Biotech amid a rise in cases, an official said on Monday.

Covovax is the fourth Covid vaccine that has been approved for emergency use in the concerned age group. (AFP)

As an exceptional case, the state government issued an order relaxing some conditions for the procurement of the vials of the vaccines, he said.

Also read: Maharashtra logs 505 Covid cases in 24 hours, active tally at 6,087

"As per the order, the Maharashtra government will buy two lakhs of vials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech at the rate of 341.25 per vial. Administrative approval has been given for the procurement of the vials at a total cost of 6.82 crore," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra covid-19 bharat biotech
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP