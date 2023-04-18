Amid Covid spike, Maharashtra to buy 2L vials of vaccine from Bharat Biotech
The Maharashtra government will buy two lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines from Bharat Biotech amid a rise in cases, an official said on Monday.
As an exceptional case, the state government issued an order relaxing some conditions for the procurement of the vials of the vaccines, he said.
"As per the order, the Maharashtra government will buy two lakhs of vials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech at the rate of ₹341.25 per vial. Administrative approval has been given for the procurement of the vials at a total cost of ₹6.82 crore," he said.
