Amravati murder accused attacked by inmates in Arthur Road jail, seek transfer

The seven accused arrested in connection with the murder of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe have requested the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court to transfer them to some other prison after one of them, Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshah, 24, was attacked by fellow inmates at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

The NM Joshi Marg police on Tuesday night registered a case of assault against five inmates in this regard.

In wake of the incident of assault on Pathan, the prison authorities on Wednesday submitted a report to the special court and also informed the court that the accused have sought to be transferred to some other prison apprehending threat to their life.

The federal agency informed the court that they do not have any objection for transferring the accused to some other prison and even the prison authority suggested that the accused should be shifted to some other prison, as the Arthur Road jail was over crowded.

The court has, however, called for formal reply from the prison authorities to the plea of the accused and adjourned the hearing.

Pathan and the six others allegedly killed Kolhe purportedly because he supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments about Prophet Mohammed.

After spending days in the custody of Amravati police and later of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Pathan and others arrested in the case were sent to judicial custody by a special NIA court in Mumbai on July 22. All of them have been lodged at the Arthur Road jail.

Pathan was lodged in the barrack number 2 of circle 11 in the jail. “In the night on July 23 at around 10.30pm the incident occurred when Pathan was allegedly telling other inmates that he and his associates killed Kolhe in Amravati for supporting Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement. This didn’t go well with some other “Hindu” inmates who then went and assaulted Pathan,” said the first information report (FIR) registered on the basis of complaint lodged by the jail administration.

Police officers familiar with the matter said Pathan was boasting about his act of killing Kolhe and this triggered the fighting. The scuffle prompted the guards to sound an alert, following which other guards rushed to the spot and separated the fighting inmates. Injured Pathan was rushed to the jail hospital, as he had sustained injuries on his neck and hand.

There were around 40 inmates in the barrack-2 when the incident occurred. Jail administration generally keeps accused of serious body offences separate from other inmates to prevent any untoward incidents.

The inmates who allegedly assaulted him have been identified as Kalpesh Patel, Hemant Maneria, Arvind Yadav, Shravan Chavan alias Awan and Sandeep Jadhav. They were thereafter shifted to a different barrack.

Prison officer Amol Chaure on July 24 lodged complaint with the NM Joshi Marg police which on Tuesday night registered the FIR in the case.

“We have registered a case under (Indian Penal Code) Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (common object) against five inmates and are further investigating the case,” said Sunil Chandramore, senior inspector of NM Joshi Marg police station.